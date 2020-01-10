Cop-ing with 24/7 bandobast duty

Home Cities Bengaluru

It’s 4 am. Their heads slumped on a table, weary to the bone, they try to catch some sleep. In no time, they get a wake up call to join duty.

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s 4 am. Their heads slumped on a table, weary to the bone, they try to catch some sleep. In no time, they get a wake up call to join duty. These days you see constables doing bandobast duty, almost round-the-clock, and living in police vans or police stations while having a packed meal in between.

The anti-CAA protests, which started in the City on December 18, have become almost a daily affair taking a toll on the constables, the first responders in a public crisis or law and order situation.
“This is my eighth year of service. We have been on continuous duty for almost 25 days because of the ongoing protests. But for us, duty comes first because it is public service. I have never seen such long-drawn protests,” a City police constable said on condition of anonymity.

Another constable said that though they have been getting their weekly offs, most often they don’t go home because they don’t know when they will be called to cover the next protest. “Bundobast duty does not mean ensuring law and order alone. We have to provide security to the public including the protesters, many of whom are students,” he said.

Senior police officers are worried about the constables. “Most of the constables have been living in police vans or police stations and have been eating packed food since the protests started last month. They are now beginning to feel overstretched and stressed,” said a senior City police officer.

The officers have also been on continuous city rounds, strategising and monitoring the situation “but unlike the constables, they get back home at the end of the day; to their families. Many constables have not been able to go home even on their off day,” he added.

Services of constables from the KSRP and the City Armed Reserve (CAR) have also been pooled in to reduce the burden on the city constables, said another officer.

Since mid-December, when two protests were held -- at Mysore Bank Circle and Town Hall -- the City police have been on their toes. This is to prevent any breach of law and order like during the anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru where two people were killed in police firing.

On December 23, Bengaluru witnessed an unprecedented gathering of around 2 lakh Muslims at Eidgah Khuddus Saheb to hold a peaceful protest against CAA. A day before that, the CAA supporters had gathered at Town Hall where BJP MP Tejaswi Surya had reportedly made a controversial statement, which he later said was taken out of context. “The police were worried about the repercussion (of the statement) because the next day Muslims had taken permission to hold a peaceful protest. It was a tense day for the police,” said the officer.

In the midst of the pro- and anti-CAA rallies, there were other important events which called for police bandobast. The final rites of Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji were conducted in Bengaluru on December 29.

On December 31, the police had to be ready with foolproof security arrangements for the New Year Eve celebrations. A day later, highest security measures were put in place for PM Modi’s visit to inaugurate the Indian Science Congress on January 3.

Four days later, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was in the City to deliver a speech at the Science Congress. On Wednesday, there were multiple public protests along with the trade unions’ call for nationwide strike.

“Unlike other law and order situations or protests, which are controlled within a time period, there is no time frame for the pro- and anti-CAA rallies. The police have to be vigilant,” the officer added.

