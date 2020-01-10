Hushliner to fly between Bengaluru, London

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: British Airways has formally launched its state-of-the-art A350 aircraft from Kempegowda International Airport to London Heathrow Terminal 5.

Launching ‘Hushliner’ on Thursday, Moran Birger, the airline’s Head of Sales (Asia Pacific and Middle East), said, “We have a very strong and well-established brand in India and will continue to invest here to make air travel a seamless experience for our customers.”

The airline’s newly branded business cabin, billed as ‘Club Suite’ offers direct-aisle access, a door for greater privacy and luxurious flatbed seats, said an official release.