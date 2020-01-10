Three pilgrims killed in accident near Ramanagara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three people were killed on the spot while six were injured after their speeding SUV rammed into an electric pole on NH 75 in Gudemaranahalli near Kudur in Ramanagara district on Wednesday. They were heading for Dharamasthala in Dakshina Kannada after visiting Tirupati.

The deceased are Kishan (27), Akshay (29) and Monappa (43). The injured were shifted to Victoria Hospital.

A senior police officer from Kuduru station said that the accident occurred around 12.30am when the driver, who was overspeeding, crashed the car into the median. As there were no proper signs, the driver failed to see the divider. Preliminary investigations revealed that all of them had had gone to Sabarimala a week ago, before going to Tirupati.