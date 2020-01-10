Three women ASIs open philately expo Rakshapex 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Thursday lauded the women police force for their massive contribution towards maintaining law and order in the city. Their tireless work during recent protests received particular praise.

Rao was speaking at ‘Rakshapex 2020’, organised by Bengaluru West Postal Division at the premises of the Karnataka Examination Authority in Malleswaram, to mark the release of special covers on the topics ‘Women Police Force’ and ‘Sex determination is a crime’. The commissioner made Assistant Sub Inspectors Shwetha (J C Nagar), Geetha (Malleswaram) and Kalavathi (Mahalakshmi Layout) light the lamp for the expo’s opening.

Applauding their work, Rao said, “In the last two months, there have been many protests across the city and they have been dealing with emotional protestors, while controlling their own emotions. They work long hours and have to take care of their families too.”

Expressing pride over the large number of women in uniform, Rao said, “Out of the 19,000-strong force in Bengaluru city, around 3,000 are women. I am happy that out of 18 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), I have eight women DCPs.” Women constables started being recruited in large numbers from 1992, he said. “Earlier, they were few in numbers and their responsibilities and powers too were less.”

Stating that they are on par with their male counterparts, the top cop said, “Women cops do night rounds, accident analysis at site, observe dead bodies in different kinds of condition, visit post mortem centres, and in no way do they get cowed down.

Stamps, covers on display at expo

If you are a philatelist or just interested in learning more about stamps, the ongoing three-day philately exhibition, Rakshapex 2020, by the Bengaluru West Postal Division, at Malleswaram, is a must-visit. Every philatelist of repute is thronging the place with 140 frames loaded with first-day covers, cancellations and stamps on display. The collection showcased by passionate philatelist N Sridevi includes the first day cover to mark the first commercial flight launch in India by Tata and Sons on February 26, 1935. “Mysore state postal system ‘Anche’ dating back to 1870, stamps sealed by travelling post office, camp post office and post offices on ships are there in my collection,” she told TNIE. The first day of the expo has been declared as ‘Raksha Day’, the second day is ‘Environment Day’ and the third day is ‘Culture & Heritage day’. The top winners will make it to the state expo. The expo is going on at the Karnataka Examination Authority centre, 18th Cross, Sampige Road. It is open from 10.30 am to 6 pm.