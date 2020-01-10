Home Cities Bengaluru

Three women ASIs open philately expo Rakshapex 2020

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Thursday lauded the women police force for their massive contribution towards maintaining law and order in the city.

Published: 10th January 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Thursday lauded the women police force for their massive contribution towards maintaining law and order in the city. Their tireless work during recent protests received particular praise.

Rao was speaking at ‘Rakshapex 2020’, organised by Bengaluru West Postal Division at the premises of the Karnataka Examination Authority in Malleswaram, to mark the release of special covers on the topics ‘Women Police Force’ and ‘Sex determination is a crime’. The commissioner made Assistant Sub Inspectors Shwetha (J C Nagar), Geetha (Malleswaram) and Kalavathi (Mahalakshmi Layout) light the lamp for the expo’s opening.

Applauding their work, Rao said, “In the last two months, there have been many protests across the city and they have been dealing with emotional protestors, while controlling their own emotions. They work long hours and have to take care of their families too.”

Expressing pride over the large number of women in uniform, Rao said, “Out of the 19,000-strong force in Bengaluru city, around 3,000 are women. I am happy that out of 18 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), I have eight women DCPs.” Women constables started being recruited in large numbers from 1992, he said. “Earlier, they were few in numbers and their responsibilities and powers too were less.”
Stating that they are on par with their male counterparts, the top cop said, “Women cops do night rounds, accident analysis at site, observe dead bodies in different kinds of condition, visit post mortem centres, and in no way do they get cowed down.

Stamps, covers on display at expo

If you are a philatelist or just interested in learning more about stamps, the ongoing three-day philately exhibition, Rakshapex 2020, by the Bengaluru West Postal Division, at Malleswaram, is a must-visit.  Every philatelist of repute is thronging the place with 140 frames loaded with first-day covers, cancellations and stamps on display. The collection showcased by passionate philatelist N Sridevi includes the first day cover to mark the first commercial flight launch in India by Tata and Sons on February 26, 1935. “Mysore state postal system ‘Anche’ dating back to 1870, stamps sealed by travelling post office, camp post office and post offices on ships are there in my collection,” she told TNIE.  The first day of the expo has been declared as ‘Raksha Day’, the second day is ‘Environment Day’ and the third day is ‘Culture & Heritage day’. The top winners will make it to the state expo. The expo is going on at the Karnataka Examination Authority centre, 18th Cross, Sampige Road. It is open from 10.30 am to 6 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp