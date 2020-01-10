To stop flooding, underpasses to get ‘injection wells’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To prevent water clogging in underpasses during the rainy season, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started the construction of injection wells in them.

This was one of the plans undertaken by BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar to ensure that commuters do not face any hassle during the monsoon.

The civic body has selected 10 crucial underpasses for this project on a pilot basis with the first starting at the Le Meridian underpass on Sankey Road on Wednesday.

Apart from preventing flooding in underpasses, the project will also improve the groundwater table.

Kumar said in some instances, the injection wells will also be connected to side drains.

“Work order for the 10 underpasses has been issued. The work will be completed before the onset of the monsoon,” he added.

The BBMP has assigned the work to the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL). The construction of each injection well costs Rs 5-6 lakh.

After the construction of the well and a side drainage system, a trial run was conducted with 10,000 litres of recycled water. Water was let into the underpass and funnelled into the groundwater recharge pit which is nearly 230 feet deep.

The engineers said henceforth, injection wells will be included in the construction of all underpasses. However, they cautioned that the solid waste management wing of the civic body will have to ensure that drains are not clogged.

Select Underpasses

Puttenahalli underpass- Outer Ring Road

Kodirenahalli underpass- Outer Ring Road

Tagore Circle underpass

Kadubeesanahalli underpass

Doddanekundi- Railway underpass

KR Circle Underpass

Palace Road Underpass- near Maharani College

KG Road Underpass- Kasturinagar

Hebbal Grade Separator- Service Road

Le Meridian Underpass (work under progress)