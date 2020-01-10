Youth centres to guide students on education, careers

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Collegiate Education (DCE) will open a youth empowerment centre in each district of the state to provide career guidance, skill training and information on higher education prospects to youths.

To be housed in select government colleges with good facilities, they will be open to outsiders also, apart from students. “The main aim of the centres is to disseminate information on career and education pathways for youths at four stages - after 10th, 12th, degree and post-graduation. This is to introduce students to a variety of courses beyond engineering and medicine which are common,” said Anirudh Sravan, Commissioner, DCE.

“For example, someone in a small town may want to take up aeronautics. If no college offers such a course near him/her, the student will be directed to colleges in other districts where it is available along with (information on) course fees, duration, government hostels and other accommodation,” he said, adding, “the counsellors will also hold workshops.”

Government schemes of other departments pertaining to adventure sports, awards, incentives, scholarships in public and private sectors will also be conveyed to students.

“The centres will also have motivational literature such as books by Stephen Covey, Dale Carnegie, etc,” said an official. Those who wish to join the workforce after completing PU can benefit from the centres which will introduce them to short terms courses, job fairs, skilling programmes like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and Chief Minister’s Kaushalya Karnataka Yojane, the official said.

CM BS Yediyurappa will inaugurate a centre at the Government Science College in Bengaluru on January 12, with other districts open ing their centres simultaneously.