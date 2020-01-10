Home Cities Bengaluru

Youth centres to guide students on education, careers

Government schemes of other departments pertaining to adventure sports, awards, incentives, scholarships in public and private sectors will also be conveyed to students.

Published: 10th January 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Collegiate Education (DCE) will open a youth empowerment centre in each district of the state to provide career guidance, skill training and information on higher education prospects to youths.

To be housed in select government colleges with good facilities, they will be open to outsiders also, apart from students. “The main aim of the centres is to disseminate information on career and education pathways for youths at four stages - after 10th, 12th, degree and post-graduation. This is to introduce students to a variety of courses beyond engineering and medicine which are common,” said Anirudh Sravan, Commissioner, DCE.

“For example, someone in a small town may want to take up aeronautics. If no college offers such a course near him/her, the student will be directed to colleges in other districts where it is available along with (information on) course fees, duration, government hostels and other accommodation,” he said, adding, “the counsellors will also hold workshops.”

Government schemes of other departments pertaining to adventure sports, awards, incentives, scholarships in public and private sectors will also be conveyed to students.

“The centres will also have motivational literature such as books by Stephen Covey, Dale Carnegie, etc,” said an official. Those who wish to join the workforce after completing PU can benefit from the centres which will introduce them to short terms courses, job fairs, skilling programmes like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and Chief Minister’s Kaushalya Karnataka Yojane, the official said.

CM BS Yediyurappa will inaugurate a centre at the Government Science College in Bengaluru on January 12, with other districts open ing their centres simultaneously.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp