A taste of desi food

Brinda Das By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you wish to avoid the crowd at MG Road and Koramangala, HRBR Layout now has a couple of restaurants which Bengalureans can now gear up for. Out of these, Desi Masala is nothing short of a labour of love from the stables of talented chefs.I walked into a space that was quirky yet warm and inviting with its plants. Graffiti that reminds one of Banksy’s documentary and the entire restaurant is done up in blue, yellow and white hues. The space was well-partitioned into a variety of seating options – with a series of high tables, some sofa seating and tables by the floor-to-ceiling windows. The vegetarian restaurant also has a lavish balcony.

I started my lunch journey with bread sticks and sweet and sour corn soup. The soup was quite filling and the bread sticks were crispy. Next, I ordered Paneer Tikka Kabab, which came in with a mayonnaise dip. These kababs were completely a melt-in-the-mouth affair, though the mayo had a tinge of extra sweetness. I then chose to order mushroom fries in barbeque sauce and I must admit, they had a great taste. Of course, since mushrooms are also my favourite.

Following the starters, I had Butter Garlic Kulcha with Navratan Korma and Shahi Paneer. The kulchas were done just right and went well with the korma and paneer. The quantity served was large and I had a tough time finishing them. By the time I finished eating these, I was full but still chose to taste the Kashmiri pulao.

Though none of the chefs are from Kashmir, the pulao was authentic in taste. Lastly, I gobbled up two Gulab Jamuns and a scoop of Srikhand. They were just what I needed then. For chaat lovers, the restaurant has a variety of chaats too. Cost for two: `1,200