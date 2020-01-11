After CAA row, Jyoti Nivas College declares two-day holiday

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The management of Jyoti Nivas College in Bengaluru has declared a two-day holiday on Friday and Saturday, following a verbal altercation between its students and BJP workers. Students had been planning to take out an elaborate protest along with other colleges. However, to prevent any untoward incidents, it is said that the management decided to go ahead with the holiday, hoping that the students will keep away from the premises to avoid another protest. SMSs had been sent out to the students’ parents informing them.

On Wednesday, BJP workers had put up a banner supporting CAA and reportedly asked passers-by to sign it. Some of the students of the college protested against the same, which led to an altercation. Following this, additional police personnel were deployed at the college. Interestingly, students have been warned by the college management to not register any police complaint.