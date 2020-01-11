Avarekai Mela from January 16-26

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a lot of discussions, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has given permission to hold Avarekai Mela at VV Puram Food Street. The Mela will be held from January 16-26.

BBMP officials had cancelled the Mela, citing improper maintenance of solid waste and haphazard parking of vehicles. But after holding a series of meetings with Vasavi Condiments, the organisers of the Mela, and politicians, the BBMP officials agreed to permit the event with condition that cleanliness is maintained.

Mayor M Goutham Kuamr said, “It is a traditional festival of the city and it cannot be dropped. I have told the health officials to deploy more pourakarmikas and officers to the mela to ensure there is no garbage menace.” Earlier, health officials and the local corporator had denied permission following complaints from the residents of VV Puram and surrounding areas, who had pointed that cleanliness was not maintained and they would find it difficult to enter their homes as vehicles would be parked illegally outside their gates during the Mela.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said permission is given provided the shells of the flat beans are properly disposed of, plastic is not used and underground drains not polluted.The BBMP will also have to keep dustbins at proper locations and the organisers and stall owners will have to ensure that waste is not littered. Another BBMP official, who did not want to be named, said, “There will be a lot of traffic and crowd management problems.”