BBMP plans to build eight shelter homes   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure that no one sleeps on the footpaths and streets, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials have now started building shelter homes. At present there are nine shelter homes where 250 people stay. However, the city needs at least 70. The civic body will set up eight.

The BBMP, along with NGOs, conducted a survey in November and December and found that 3,380 men, 857 women and nine transgenders slept on the footpaths and streets. “We have requested the government to help us identify the land. There are nine shelter homes. We need at least 68. A meeting was also held with BBMP officials to find land,” BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar told The New Indian Express.

The BBMP has identified dilapidated buildings to build shelter homes immediately. Two buildings have been identified on Queens Road, one in Tulasi Totta (near Upparpet Police Station), three buildings in Kumbargundi (behind Town Hall) and three more behind My Sugar Building. It will cost the BBMP Rs 1.68 crore to renovate and refurbish these buildings. They will be ready before June, 2020.

During the survey, the BBMP checked whether these people had any ID proof. S G Ravindra, special commissioner, BBMP, Welfare and Market said, “We will also check these people’s health to ascertain if they have any diseases.”