Bus crashes into 6 cars, injures two

 In a major accident, six cars and a bus were damaged when a speeding BMTC bus crashed into them at East End Circle near BTM Layout on Friday morning.

Published: 11th January 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

The mangled remains of one of the cars that the bus rammed into, in Bengaluru on Friday| Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major accident, six cars and a bus were damaged when a speeding BMTC bus crashed into them at East End Circle near BTM Layout on Friday morning. Two people, including a woman sustained minor injures. Police have arrested the bus driver, Dharamendra.A senior police officer said that the incident occurred at 12.45pm when the speeding bus was heading towards HSR Layout from Jayanagar. Six cars and another BMTC bus had stopped at the signal, when the Volvo rammed into them. 

Irfan Khan and his mother Noorunnisa, who were sitting inside one of the cars, sustained minor injuries. Their car was completely damaged in the accident. Residents nearby helped people, who were stuck inside the other cars. Speaking to TNIE, Khan said, “My mother and I were going to our house in JP Nagar. I had taken my mother to a hospital for a blood test as she was unwell. I was shocked to see the speeding bus crashing into my car. On seeing it, my mother started screaming. Onlookers helped us.

The BMTC driver was overspeeding and lost control of the vehicle. I saw the driver running away from the spot after the bus came to a halt. Traffic police came to the spot and towed away the vehicles after an hour. Dharmendra has been arrested for negligent driving. The traffic police have also written to the Regional Transport Office to ascertain whether there was any technical issue with the said bus.

