Container truck hits flyover median, stalls traffic  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A container truck rammed the flyover wall along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Devarabeesanahalli at around 4 am on Friday, which caused a traffic jam for more than an hour. HAL traffic police have booked the truck driver, who was said to be driving rashly and lost control of the vehicle, before ramming it into the flyover wall. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The HSR Layout traffic police who came to clear the truck, revealed that there were traffic snarls from 7 am till 11 am in the morning, and that the vehicle was cleared only by 1 pm.

Commuters blamed officials for not taking proper action in spite of being apprised that the main problem was bad visibility of the parapet wall due to a lack of signs, reflectors and adequate lighting. Mohan KG, a commuter, said, “People were still stuck in traffic even after 10 am. From Iblur Junction to Eco World, it took more than 50 minutes, despite the two locations being just 5 km apart. The problem is that at night, it is very difficult to know where the flyover starts due to a lack of signs.”

Another commuter, Clement Jaykumar, said, “Despite informing officials, they haven’t taken any action. Last year, we suggested to the BBMP traffic engineering cell to take action - like installing reflectors and blinking red lights, CATS eye to show lanes, and big bold red signage 50 metres before itself, warning drivers that it is an accident zone, and painted rumblers 20 metres before the flyover, among others.”

Commuter Divya K said, “One accident today put all of us into trouble. Just to cover 3 km, it took me more than an hour and I reached work late. When will the officials think about people and plan for strategic development. We want the ORR metro at the earliest.”When The New Indian Express tried reaching out to BBMP officials, they remained unreachable.