Home Cities Bengaluru

Container truck hits flyover median, stalls traffic  

A container truck rammed the flyover wall along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Devarabeesanahalli at around 4 am on Friday, which caused a traffic jam for more than an hour.

Published: 11th January 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A container truck rammed the flyover wall along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Devarabeesanahalli at around 4 am on Friday, which caused a traffic jam for more than an hour. HAL traffic police have booked the truck driver, who was said to be driving rashly and lost control of the vehicle, before ramming it into the flyover wall. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The HSR Layout traffic police who came to clear the truck, revealed that there were traffic snarls from 7 am till 11 am in the morning, and that the vehicle was cleared only by 1 pm. 

Commuters blamed officials for not taking proper action in spite of being apprised that the main problem was bad visibility of the parapet wall due to a lack of signs, reflectors and adequate lighting. Mohan KG, a commuter, said, “People were still stuck in traffic even after 10 am. From Iblur Junction to Eco World, it took more than 50 minutes, despite the two locations being just 5 km apart. The problem is that at night, it is very difficult to know where the flyover starts due to a lack of signs.”

Another commuter, Clement Jaykumar, said, “Despite informing officials, they haven’t taken any action. Last year, we suggested to the BBMP traffic engineering cell to take action - like installing reflectors and blinking red lights, CATS eye to show lanes, and big bold red signage 50 metres before itself, warning drivers that it is an accident zone, and painted rumblers 20 metres before the flyover, among others.”

Commuter Divya K said, “One accident today put all of us into trouble. Just to cover 3 km, it took me more than an hour and I reached work late. When will the officials think about people and plan for strategic development. We want the ORR metro at the earliest.”When The New Indian Express tried reaching out to BBMP officials, they remained unreachable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp