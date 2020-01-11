Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Footpaths, which are nearly disappearing, must be rebuilt’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As someone who has lived my initial 23 years in the United States, travelled across Europe, and spent over a decade in Karnataka, I realise that each city, society, and nation can grow for the better by self-questioning and learning from others.  Bengaluru, a malleable cosmopolitan capital with burgeoning self-awareness, can be shaped to meet the needs of its diverse demographic if we attend to its concerns. 

n Chetan Kumar  actor and activist

Traffic problems are generally viewed from the vantage of the wealthy and car-owning public. If we want inclusive development, we must change this perspective, addressing it from the angle of children, elderly, and the poor. Bengaluru, which has half the population of Mumbai but twice its vehicle density, badly requires a suburban railway system. It has an existing structural framework but lacks governmental cooperation. We also need increased public transportation with lower fares. Connectivity through Namma Metro with efficient construction and environmental consciousness is also a must. Footpaths, which are nearly disappearing, must be brought back. 

Just a few days back, I inaugurated Savitribai Phule Library in Chandrappanagara, a former slum area inhabited largely by pourakarmikas. The region has improved considerably over the years through some institutional involvement but primarily, the consciousness of its youth residents. Alternative educational channels along with traditional schooling that compel disadvantaged community members to expand their intellectual horizons and work to better their own living conditions are much required steps. If the government can support these initiatives along with providing services like water, electricity, healthcare benefits, etc. consistently, the slums numbering over 900 can be uplifted.

I have been actively involved in fighting to retain Ramakrishnanagara children’s playground in Mahalakshmi Layout.  The playground has been unlawfully sold by the BDA with the support of influential politicians of all three mainstream Karnataka parties. Along with local activists, I have been using all our capabilities such as legal, documentational, and people power to retain the playground for the half dozen neighbouring schoolchildren and residents who have been using it for over a generation.

We are all aware of how valuable open land is in today’s context, with the real estate and even underworld elements manipulating the system and making profits as a result. It is unfortunate that politicians who are meant to protect citizens from such vested interests not only cater to these elements but deprive our most vulnerable members of society — our children — of their health and happiness in the process. A concerned government would not only retain existing playgrounds but increase the total number of playgrounds in our city.

Solution: What is imperative is that we as Bengalureans get involved in the eco-conscious, sustainable, and inclusive development of our city.  It is only by working locally that we can all come one step closer to that ideal world.

