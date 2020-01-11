Grandma’s got glam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aarti B Chatlani’s life is quite unlike any other sexagenarian’s. A typical day in her life these days involves a cardio or weightlifting session in the gym, followed by physiotherapy to make her legs strong, a choreographed dance practice, training for walking on the ramp, costume trials and sessions with beauticians. This 62-year-old is currently hard at work with preparation for the upcoming Grandma Universe pageant, which takes place in Sofia, Bulgaria, from January 19-23.

A self-confessed dedicated grandmother, Chatlani’s new routine is quite different from her regular mornings, which saw her fulfilling every wish of her grandkids, from sausages for breakfast to a new toy for playtime. Chatlani has no complaints, which is evident in her smile-laden statement: “My family is the nucleus I orbit around.” Incidentally, it was exactly this trait that made Veena Jain, national director for Woman of the Universe, select Chatlani as the delegate for the pageant, making her the first Bengalurean to take part in this event.

Having always harboured a dream for modeling, Chatlani’s wish came true when she took part in her first pageant – Mrs India Grandmother – in September last year. “A dream delayed is not a dream denied,” says Chatlani, a mother of three. Her family was more than pleased to don the role of her biggest cheerleaders, with her grandkids even carrying placards that read ‘Super nani/dadi’ at her first pageant last year. Her daughter, Pooja A Sampige, says she couldn’t be happier for her mother, who has always had a love for being in front of the camera. “She has been so dedicated to her family and her grandkids, that it’s great to see her find a platform for herself,” she says. The thought is echoed by her sibling, Pavan B Chatlani, who adds, “It’s great to have a celeb mother, isn’t it?”

The family’s support doesn’t stop there. Pavan recalls many a evening where the entire family got together to prepare Chatlani, including mock question-and-answer sessions. Though none of her grandkids will be able to make it to Bulgaria, they will still be a part of Chatlani’s pageant, thanks to her dance in the talent round being dedicated to them. She has modified the Hindi song Bhaaga Sa to come up with a new version, one that has the grandma running around to fulfill every need of her grandchild.