Home Cities Bengaluru

Grandma’s got glam

Aarti B Chatlani’s life is quite unlike any other sexagenarian’s.

Published: 11th January 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Aarti B Chatlani with her seven grandchildren ,Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aarti B Chatlani’s life is quite unlike any other sexagenarian’s. A typical day in her life these days involves a cardio or weightlifting session in the gym, followed by physiotherapy to make her legs strong, a choreographed dance practice, training for walking on the ramp, costume trials and sessions with beauticians. This 62-year-old is currently hard at work with preparation for the upcoming Grandma Universe pageant, which takes place in Sofia, Bulgaria, from January 19-23. 

A self-confessed dedicated grandmother, Chatlani’s new routine is quite different from her regular mornings, which saw her fulfilling every wish of her grandkids, from sausages for breakfast to a new toy for playtime. Chatlani has no complaints, which is evident in her smile-laden statement: “My family is the nucleus I orbit around.” Incidentally, it was exactly this trait that made Veena Jain, national director for Woman of the Universe, select Chatlani as the delegate for the pageant, making her the first Bengalurean to take part in this event. 

Having always harboured a dream for modeling, Chatlani’s wish came true when she took part in her first pageant – Mrs India Grandmother – in September last year. “A dream delayed is not a dream denied,” says Chatlani, a mother of three. Her family was more than pleased to don the role of her biggest cheerleaders, with her grandkids even carrying placards that read ‘Super nani/dadi’ at her first pageant last year. Her daughter, Pooja A Sampige, says she couldn’t be happier for her mother, who has always had a love for being in front of the camera. “She has been so dedicated to her family and her grandkids, that it’s great to see her find a platform for herself,” she says. The thought is echoed by her sibling, Pavan B Chatlani, who adds, “It’s  great to have a celeb mother, isn’t it?” 

The family’s support doesn’t stop there. Pavan recalls many a evening where the entire family got together to prepare Chatlani, including mock question-and-answer sessions. Though none of her grandkids will be able to make it to Bulgaria, they will still be a part of Chatlani’s pageant, thanks to her dance in the talent round being dedicated to them. She has modified the Hindi song Bhaaga Sa to come up with a new version, one that has the grandma running around to fulfill every need of her grandchild. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp