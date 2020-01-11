Home Cities Bengaluru

High spirits: Festivities, fun and more this Sankranti

Bengaluru gears up for Makar Sankranti with kite festivals galore; expect electric kite flying, eco-friendly festivities and more  

Published: 11th January 2020 06:43 AM

The Bengaluru Kite Festival will have more than 2,000 kites in the sky on Jan 19

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s a bird... It’s a plane... It’s a kite! With Makar Sankranti right around the corner, Bengalureans are busy gearing up with kite festivals to mark the occasion. The festivities, which mark the end of winter solstice, are incomplete without this activity and co-living spaces, townships and other organisations are going all out –with highlights that include selfie zones, electric kite flying and eco-friendly festivities – to ensure residents stay in high spirits. 

For example, House of Hiranandani is organising a kite flying festival for the first time at its Bannerghatta township, with 700 kites being sourced for the same. The event will take place on January 12 and besides kite flying, will also recreate a carnival vibe with kite making workshops, flea market, food trucks, caricature artists, selfie zones, a children’s fun corner and more such engaging activities. But the real highlight, according to Prashin Jhobalia, vice president, marketing strategy, House of Hiranandani, is the inclusion of two electric kites that will be flown at night hours. “Electric illuminated kites are flown with a drone and can go up till a certain height. These electric kites will be flown along with 3,000 balloons at the celebration,” he says.   

Like the township, co-living organisation Colive too is organising the festival for the first time this Sunday at Colive Barwon, Bandepalya, Garvebhavi Palya. Considering that many of its residents are from other cities, the initiative hopes to help them ease homesickness and incorporate a sense of community living among them. Along with smaller events like karaoke and game nights, Colive also organises one “landmark” event every month, which for January will be their Makar Sankranti festivities. Besides sourcing 100 kites for the same, Indian snacks like dhokla and kachori will also be served. “The celebration will help residents meet more like-minded people and moreover, kite flying is a euphoric new activity to try out,” says Arushi Chauhan, marketing manager at Colive. 

Though a fun occasion, kite flying also brings in fear among green lovers about its impact on winged creatures. But Bengaluru Kite Festival, which will take place on January 19 at HSR BBMP playground, is an eco-friendly celebration, where no manjha or plastic threads will be allowed. Organised by Rotary Bangalore Lakeside, this will be the fifth edition of the event, with proceeds going towards projects related to social causes.

According to Richa Agrawal, the chair of festival and a core organising team member, the festival can beat the drudgery of heading to malls, since they have become the only entertainment source for Bengalureans. “It brings many families together to enjoy their childhood memories again with their children by spending quality time with them,” she says, adding that last year, they saw a footfall of 12,000 people. Expect flea markets, kite making workshops, flying competitions, and if the breeze is in favour of the festival, a special kite show as well every two hours.

