History-sheeter found dead, cops await postmortem report

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old history-sheeter was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bagalakunte near Peenya on Sunday. The deceased is Salim Khan. His family told the police that on Sunday, Salim went to his father’s house in Yeswanthpur and did not return. The family tried to reach him over phone, but in vain.

A police officer said they received an alert from the control room later that a man was found in an unconscious state outside SLN Bar in Bagalakunte The staffers there alerted the police and his body was shifted to a private hospital. They also circulated his photo to trace his identity.

The police also took a took statement from Kumar Swamy, the autoriskshaw driver who helped shift Salim’s body to a private hospital. “We are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death,” said an official.