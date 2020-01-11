Man kills wife, cooks up suicide story

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: What was believed to be a case of suicide reported a week ago has taken a new twist after the police received the postmortem report. A man allegedly strangulated his wife to death with her saari in Bommanahalli police station limits and later called her father, claiming she had committed suicide.

The postmortem report, however, revealed that the death was caused by asphyxia as a result of throttling. The deceased has been identified as Anusha (26), a resident of Hongasandra on Hosur road and her daily wager husband Shivashankar was arrested on Thursday.

A senior police officer said Shivashankar attempted to kill Anusha on January 2 and shifted her to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead. He later called Anusha’s father Shivaiah and brother Nagendra claiming she committed suicide. However, her family suspected a foul play as Shivashankar had been harassing her. The police sent the body for postmortem.

Three days later, the police received the postmortem report and came to conclusion that it was a case of murder and she was strangulated. During interrogation, Shivashnkar admitted that he had been suspecting her fidelity over which they had fought for a few months and that he strangulated her with her saree when he she was asleep.