Of warmer tones delicate fabrics

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Less is more, that’s the new slogan in the fashion industry. And to showcase this idea, Delhi-based brand Bodice is hosting an exhibition at Cinnamon boutique for fashion enthusiasts in Bengaluru. “The Bodice collection is contemporary, which can be worn and styled by any age group, according to their taste. I particularly like the detailing they have incorporated into aspects like the pleats, giving a great edge to their minimalist style,” Radhika Poddar, owner, Cinnamon boutique said.

Known for its monochrome and straight-line fashion, Bodice has made a niche for itself in sustainable fashion, but its brainchild, designer Ruchika Sachdeva says it’s much more than that. Bodice has some functional garments, which might seem easy but are more complex than what one could think. The core of this brand is based on the ideology of menswear tradition and minimalism. The cool-girl cuts in monochrome palette are wearable and always comfortable, which are easy picks for working women. Sachdeva’s line on Bodice has challenged the homogenous way that people perceived designer clothing, which were heavily embroidered and reserved for evening-wear only.

“The pieces put together are of a festal nature, which also embodies the signature Bodice utilitarian innovation. Warmer tones and delicate fabrics are punctuated with intricate detailing to ring in the festive season, in true Bodice spirit. Every piece is rooted in elevated simplicity and quiet sophistication, which is a constant, despite a change of seasons. The collection is a true reconnection with and a celebration of time-honoured Indian crafts,” says Sachdeva.

She launched her company in 2011, which was a eureka moment for her when the young designer won the coveted International Woolmark Prize 2018 in Florence, Italy. For her winning collection at the event, Sachdeva had travelled to 22 states to get her raw material right. Through her collection, she introduced everyone to the Bhuttico Weavers, a weavers cooperative in the Himalayas. An alumnus of London College of Fashion, Sachdeva moved to India after her graduation to set up her own label. Bodice made its debut at the menswear collection at Lakmé Fashion Week summer/resort 2019, which had a mix of influencers and Bollywood movie stars on the runway.



The exhibition is on till Jan 19 at Cinnamon, Gangadhar Chetty Road, from 10.30 am-8.15 pm (Mon-Sat) and 12-8.15pm (Sun).

