‘Pairing Indian veg food with wine is new trend’

I am always happy to be at work.

Published: 11th January 2020 06:42 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : When are you happiest at work?
I am always happy to be at work. But nothing makes me happier than a tightly packed restaurant and a busy kitchen, bustling with hectic orders.

What trends are you noticing regarding wine and food pairings?
Most restaurants tend to serve wine with exotic and non-vegetarian dishes. I am making a brave attempt to create a new trend, to pair Indian native vegetarian food with wine. 

What was your biggest disappointment as a chef?
As a chef, my disappointments are linked with customer satisfaction. I feel extremely disappointed when I fail to deliver food on time and/or customers are unhappy with the dish I have prepared.

What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?
One dish that I always avoid while ordering, is the Special Thaali, because it gets too heavy for my diet.

Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?
I would not eat desserts that use chocolate as an ingredient, as personally, I am not a big fan of chocolate.

Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?
I absolutely love eating sea food, and my current favourite restaurant is Mahesh Lunch Home. Here, I prefer eating the jumbo prawns (pudhinawale jinga), and it is a must-try for everyone.

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe real bad.
Once, I had messed up during the preparation of a whole wheat banana cake. I had added more than the required quantity of bananas, and eventually, the cake did not turn out well.

What is the best recent food trend?
For me, the food trend of getting our ancient recipes back and adding modern gastronomy techniques to them, has been by far the best one yet. This is a trend that people in present days like too.
 – Chef Kanakadri Narasimhalu, Go Native, Bengaluru

