Home Cities Bengaluru

Paying tribute to Singapore

Singapore Street Asian Bistro quietly opened its door in Indiranagar and is serving Javanese Duck Curry, Crab Bao, Oolong tea, Kaffir Lime Cheesecakes, among others 

Published: 11th January 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Aslam Gafoor
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid multiple glitzy restaurant launches almost every week, Singapore Street Asian Bistro quietly opened its door in Indiranagar with food inspired from the Straits of Malacca. You can’t miss this restaurant’s vivid building facade from the street, washed in bold yellow and red highlights, giving us an impression of a Singapore shophouse. Step in, and you will discover a cosy place and a menu laced with some delicious fare from Singapore, Malaysia, China and Indonesia.

The driving force behind Singapore Street is chef and partner Surajit Ghara, who is no stranger to this cuisine with his strong pan-Asian leanings in earlier stints with Sake at Zuri hotel in Goa, Republic of Noodles at Lemon Tree, Ulsoor, and his own OKI in Kamanahalli. At the new restaurant, Ghara pays tribute to Singaporean food, loaded with the migrant influences of Asia, Japan, Britain, Portugal and Sri Lanka.

As we all know, Singapore is a melting pot of cuisines incorporating a rich heritage of dishes made popular at hawker centres, malls and shophouses. At Singapore Street, the menu promises to recreate a similar dining experience with modern perspectives, coupled with the spice, smell and taste of typical hawker street fare. We started our meal with an Aromatic Tea Broth soup infused with ginger, garlic, sesame oil and Szechuan peppercorn.

The robust combination in this warming soup provides intense flavours and health benefits in every sip. Next up was the Soft Shell Crab Bao with crunchy textures and the right hint of spices. Some of the other signature dishes to try is the soft textured Spicy Tuna sushi wrapped in nori sheet and vinegar rice; the irresistible Golden Crepe Taco with an aromatic Chicken Rendang; Malaysian Nasi Lemak with fragrant rice, anchovies, rounded off with a spicy sambal; a sweet and savoury Singapore Style Chilly Crab preparation and coconut milk-infused Javanese Duck Curry perfumed with lemongrass, ginger, cinnamon sticks and coriander.

For drinks, you may choose from a selection of teas like Jasmine, Oolong, Sencha, Chamomile and Genmaicha while sweet cravings can be satiated with the flavourful Kaffir Lime Cheesecake and the Cassava Cake, a classic Filipino dessert. Ghara sums up, “We need to think of Asian food beyond dim sum, fried rice, noodles and curry. I feel there is an acceptance for this very subtle and flavourful cuisine which is quite loved by diners in the city.” We couldn’t agree more.The writer is a Bengaluru-based hospitality professional, food lover and travel enthusiast

Address:  Singapore Street, 
4th Main Road, HAL 3rd Stage, Indiranagar
Timing: 12 noon to 10.30 pm 
(Tuesday closed)
Average price for two:  Rs 900 + taxes

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp