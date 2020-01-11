Paying tribute to Singapore

Aslam Gafoor By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid multiple glitzy restaurant launches almost every week, Singapore Street Asian Bistro quietly opened its door in Indiranagar with food inspired from the Straits of Malacca. You can’t miss this restaurant’s vivid building facade from the street, washed in bold yellow and red highlights, giving us an impression of a Singapore shophouse. Step in, and you will discover a cosy place and a menu laced with some delicious fare from Singapore, Malaysia, China and Indonesia.

The driving force behind Singapore Street is chef and partner Surajit Ghara, who is no stranger to this cuisine with his strong pan-Asian leanings in earlier stints with Sake at Zuri hotel in Goa, Republic of Noodles at Lemon Tree, Ulsoor, and his own OKI in Kamanahalli. At the new restaurant, Ghara pays tribute to Singaporean food, loaded with the migrant influences of Asia, Japan, Britain, Portugal and Sri Lanka.

As we all know, Singapore is a melting pot of cuisines incorporating a rich heritage of dishes made popular at hawker centres, malls and shophouses. At Singapore Street, the menu promises to recreate a similar dining experience with modern perspectives, coupled with the spice, smell and taste of typical hawker street fare. We started our meal with an Aromatic Tea Broth soup infused with ginger, garlic, sesame oil and Szechuan peppercorn.

The robust combination in this warming soup provides intense flavours and health benefits in every sip. Next up was the Soft Shell Crab Bao with crunchy textures and the right hint of spices. Some of the other signature dishes to try is the soft textured Spicy Tuna sushi wrapped in nori sheet and vinegar rice; the irresistible Golden Crepe Taco with an aromatic Chicken Rendang; Malaysian Nasi Lemak with fragrant rice, anchovies, rounded off with a spicy sambal; a sweet and savoury Singapore Style Chilly Crab preparation and coconut milk-infused Javanese Duck Curry perfumed with lemongrass, ginger, cinnamon sticks and coriander.

For drinks, you may choose from a selection of teas like Jasmine, Oolong, Sencha, Chamomile and Genmaicha while sweet cravings can be satiated with the flavourful Kaffir Lime Cheesecake and the Cassava Cake, a classic Filipino dessert. Ghara sums up, “We need to think of Asian food beyond dim sum, fried rice, noodles and curry. I feel there is an acceptance for this very subtle and flavourful cuisine which is quite loved by diners in the city.” We couldn’t agree more.The writer is a Bengaluru-based hospitality professional, food lover and travel enthusiast

Address: Singapore Street,

4th Main Road, HAL 3rd Stage, Indiranagar

Timing: 12 noon to 10.30 pm

(Tuesday closed)

Average price for two: Rs 900 + taxes