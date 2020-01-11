Home Cities Bengaluru

Stung by delayed payments, hospitals threaten to stop cashless payments

Nearly 3.2 million people across India are covered under CGHS and 5,50,000 under ECHS.

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citing low rates and delayed payments, several associations of doctors, including the Indian Medical Association (IMA), private hospitals and nursing homes, have threatened to stop cashless treatment for millions of beneficiaries under the Central Government’s medical care schemes for its employees, pensioners and their families. The associations have called for a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday to announce their decision. Dr V S  Shanmuganandan, Joint Director, Association of Healthcare Providers in India (AHPI), told The New Indian Express, “The warning comes as bills of over Rs 1,000 crore under schemes like the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) remain pending.” 

Nearly 3.2 million people across India are covered under CGHS and 5,50,000 under ECHS. “We will not stop treating the patients, but we are not in a position to provide cashless treatment,” he said. The associations plan to highlight the difficulties being faced by the hospitals due to insurance companies forcing them to accept GIPSA (General Insurers Public Sector Association) rates for insured patients being provided cashless treatment. Four public sector insurers have created an association and empanelled hospitals for fixed closed packages for specific surgeries in specific rooms.

Several big hospitals line Apollo, Max, Fortis, etc., are among at least 10,000 members of the AHPI spread across 33 states and Union Territories.According to the doctors’ associations, the government delays payments forcing the hospitals to bear the cost, There is also a huge backlog of payments. “Hospitals haven’t even been able to pay salaries of employees. We are in trouble. The beneficiaries can pay for the service at the CGHS rates and then seek reimbursements from the government,” said a doctor. 

Another senior doctor from a private hospital said there is not a single scheme under which payments are made on time. “For CGHS, the wait is at least six months. This creates a difficult situation for hospitals as they are then unable to pay the salaries, their vendors for medicines, consumables, etc., and the cycle continues,” said Dr Shanmuganandan. 

