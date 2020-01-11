Home Cities Bengaluru

Water supply hit in parts of South Bengaluru

The areas will now receive water only on Sunday as the water board supplies water on alternate days, the official said.

Published: 11th January 2020 06:46 AM

Water supply

Representational image

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many areas in South Bengaluru did not receive water on Friday, as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) encountered an unexpected delay while carrying out infrastructure works the previous day. The disruption occurred in areas which are supplied water through Cauvery Water Supply Stage-II, said Engineer-in-Chief Kemparamaiah. The affected areas were: Banashankari 2nd Stage, Cauvery Nagar, Devagiri, Jayanagar 7th and 8th Block, Padmanabha Nagar, Purva Pragna Layout in Uttarahalli and Chikkalasandra. 

Kemparamaiah told TNIE, “The BWSSB is installing a Bulk Meter for the Ground Water Level Reservoir at Banashankari Service Station. The work was delayed by over six hours, hence we were unable to supply water to these areas.” A senior official said the bulk meter running to a diameter of 600mm, that has been installed at the reservoir’s inlet, helps in keeping track of the exact quantum of water that is supplied to it from the main distribution network.

“The Banashankari reservoir has the capacity to store 19 million litres of water. The work began at 4.30pm on Thursday but it delayed and could be completed only by 2am on Friday. The GLR was completely emptied of water before the work began. Due to the delay in installing it, we did not have enough time to fill water into the reservoir and hence there was disruption in water supply,” he explained.

The areas will now receive water only on Sunday as the water board supplies water on alternate days, the official said. “As an emergency measure, if we divert water to the affected areas on Saturday, then other areas where water is scheduled for supply will be impacted,” he said. Kemparamaiah added that bulk meters are being installed at reservoirs in order to reduce the Unaccounted For Water (UFW) levels in the city. 

