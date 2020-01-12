Depressed over career, techie commits suicide

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old software engineer committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of an apartment complex in Konanakunte, near JP Nagar, on Friday night. The victim’s family told the police that he was depressed about not being successful in his career. Police said that he had not left a suicide note.

The deceased is Girish K J, a resident of Panchavati BDA Apartments. He had completed his Master of Computer Applications course from a private college in the city.

Police said the incident took place around 7.30 pm, when Girish was with his roommates in the apartment. Suddenly, he walked out on to the balcony and jumped. When his roommates heard residents screaming downstairs, they came out of the apartment and saw his body. A nurse, staying in the same complex, administered first aid and he was taken to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Girish, from Mulbagal, was staying with two of his friends who are also software engineers in different companies. They wanted to open a software firm. His father is a retired government employee.

Helpline

If you are having suicidal thoughts or are in emotional distress. Help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7.