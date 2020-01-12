Koti Vriksha drive starts with Ulsoor Lake

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To make Bengaluru the Garden City that it was, many citizens along with government officials joined hands on Saturday to kick-start an afforestation drive at Ulsoor Lake.

Around 8,000 saplings were planted on a 1-km-long stretch around the lake by 2,000 citizens, volunteers from various NGOs, corporators, BBMP officials along with Commissioner BH Anil Kumar and Mayor M Goutham Kumar.

TV Surabhi, founder of Koti Vraksha Sainya, a movement to bring people together to green the city, who organised the event, said the aim is to create mini dense forests across Bengaluru.