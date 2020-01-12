Not-so-low-key: IISc joins voice against CAA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Enforcement of the contentious law Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) hasn’t seemed to have any effect on the student community, as protests continued across the state and country, including in Bengaluru.

Interestingly, students from the coveted Indian Institute of Science (IISc), who are known to keep a low profile in such matters, also voiced their opinions against the CAA. This took social media by storm, as slogans of azaadi and Hum Dekhenge by Faiz Ahmad Faiz resonated in the campus.

However, when speaking to The New Sunday Express, students said IISc is not an apolitical campus. Even during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in 2015, the students had protested using placards. There is also a dormant group of ABVP affiliates present, students said. However, the recent attack on the student community at universities has pushed many onto the streets, they explained, adding that they have not received any backlash from their college administration so far.

“It is our duty as citizens to raise our voices when there is atrocity towards our peers. If it can happen anywhere else, it can happen at our campus too,” said a student.

Meanwhile, BJP workers too have not stopped holding awareness campaigns in the CAA’s favour either, with the student community keeping vigil against future incidents at campuses. “Students have been asked to keep banners and posters ready to conduct silent protests when and if party workers come to their campus,” a student told TNSE.

Close on the heels of Jyothi Nivas College’s signature campaign, another such campaign was held on Friday evening near Christ University’s HSR Road campus.

On Saturday, for the first time in Bengaluru, members of the Dalit community came out to protest against the CAA.

Protest during Shah’s visit

Student representatives from various colleges held a meeting to discuss conducting a protest during Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Bengaluru on January 17. The meeting was held at Alternative Law Forum near Residency Road. A press conference in this regard is also expected to be released on Wednesday, a student said.

Meanwhile, National Law School organised a talk at Vijaya High School on the CAA-NRC. A talk with NLS professor Kunal Ambasta will be held today at Shahid Function Hall at 11 am.