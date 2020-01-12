Home Cities Bengaluru

Not-so-low-key: IISc joins voice against CAA

Close on the heels of Jyothi Nivas College’s signature campaign, another such campaign was held on Friday evening near Christ University’s HSR Road campus.

Published: 12th January 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Enforcement of the contentious law Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) hasn’t seemed to have any effect on the student community, as protests continued across the state and country, including in Bengaluru. 

Interestingly, students from the coveted Indian Institute of Science (IISc), who are known to keep a low profile in such matters, also voiced their opinions against the CAA. This took social media by storm, as slogans of azaadi and Hum Dekhenge by Faiz Ahmad Faiz resonated in the campus. 

However, when speaking to The New Sunday Express, students said IISc is not an apolitical campus. Even during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in 2015, the students had protested using placards. There is also a dormant group of ABVP affiliates present, students said. However, the recent attack on the student community at universities has pushed many onto the streets, they explained, adding that they have not received any backlash from their college administration so far.

“It is our duty as citizens to raise our voices when there is atrocity towards our peers. If it can happen anywhere else, it can happen at our campus too,” said a student.

Meanwhile, BJP workers too have not stopped holding awareness campaigns in the CAA’s favour either, with the student community keeping vigil against future incidents at campuses. “Students have been asked to keep banners and posters ready to conduct silent protests when and if party workers come to their campus,” a student told TNSE. 

Close on the heels of Jyothi Nivas College’s signature campaign, another such campaign was held on Friday evening near Christ University’s HSR Road campus.

On Saturday, for the first time in Bengaluru, members of the Dalit community came out to protest against the CAA. 

Protest during Shah’s visit
Student representatives from various colleges held a meeting to discuss conducting a protest during Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Bengaluru on January 17. The meeting was held at Alternative Law Forum near Residency Road. A press conference in this regard is also expected to be released on Wednesday, a student said. 

Meanwhile, National Law School organised a talk at Vijaya High School on the CAA-NRC. A talk with NLS professor Kunal Ambasta will be held today at Shahid Function Hall at 11 am.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IISc Anti CAA protests Citizenship Amendment Act
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp