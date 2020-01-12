Home Cities Bengaluru

Two FoBs to come up at Majestic

One will connect bus stand to City railway station and another to Gandhi Nagar

Published: 12th January 2020

The plan is expected to be a huge boon for both bus and train passengers

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here is some cheering news for commuters. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) completed spot inspection for a foot overbridge (FOB) to connect Majestic bus stand to KSR Railway Station. In addition to this, another FOB is planned from the bus stand towards Gandhi Nagar.

There are already two-foot overbridges connecting Majestic bus stand to Kempegowda Majestic Metro Station and City Railway Metro Station to KSR Railway Station.

The plan is said to be a huge boon for bus and train passengers. “Long-distance railway passengers can benefit from this, without having to cross the road to the bus stand. This will also help reduce traffic congestion,” a BMTC official said. 

The FOBs are expected to be 35 metres in length. The project will be under the purview of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). “Now that inspection is done, the project will be discussed by the BBMP and South Western Railway (SWR) while the design of the bridge is by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT),” said a BMTC spokesperson.

SWR spokesperson said they are yet to receive the plan from BBMP or BMTC. “The plan is not yet signed by us and we will take a look at it once received,” the spokesperson said. As of now, only measurements have been taken so far.

BMTC Managing Director C Shikha told The New Sunday Express that the proposal was part of some of the key goals of BMTC for the year 2020.  

The project is expected to be completed within 8-9 months, sources said. Other FOBs connecting Majestic Metro Station to KSR Railway Station were delayed by three years before they were inaugurated in 
June 2019. 

KSR Railway Station has a footfall of almost 2.5 lakh people daily and the existing two entries experience massive vehicular congestion early in the morning and late in the evening.

