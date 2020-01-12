‘We need to prioritise public transport’

Bansy Kalappa By

Bengalurean at heart, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan says the state government is exploring effective solutions to decongest the city. In an interview with The New Sunday Express, he also says the anti-CAA protests are not a challenge.

You have been talking about decongesting Bengaluru by way of developing satellite towns?

Bengaluru needs to have better mobility. We need to improve public transport by prioritising it! We have little space left for growth. We need to revise town and city planning. We need to improve infrastructure. We are willing to explore effective solutions. We need to strengthen infrastructure across the state to make other places more attractive.

What about developing Ramanagara?

In Ramanagara, there is sufficient space available for growth. We want to focus on towns and cities around Bengaluru.

You want to develop other peripheral towns as well?

We facilitate and promote places around Bengaluru. We want to develop towns like Magadi, Anekal, Ramanagara, Nelamangala and Yelahanka to help decongest Bengaluru. We are coming up with STRR (Satellite Town Ring Road) Routes which need to be taken up. It will be well connected to main highways. Once mobility infrastructure issues are sorted out, things will improve. In urban areas, there is sufficient power and in rural areas, it is an issue. Every necessary infrastructure will have to be developed. We will come out with solutions.

You intervened in the Jyothi Nivas College protest issue. Anti-CAA protests have continued. How do you deal with it?



CAA not against anyone. For Indian citizens of any creed or caste, it is not a matter of concern at all. It is only for migrants who entered our land. I don’t know why there is so much of hue and cry about such a progressive legislation. We are trying to reach out to everyone to dispel misconceptions about it. We have been living together for centuries. We are telling people that we are all one. It is unfortunate and deplorable that some organisations and some in the opposition are trying to spread falsehood about it. We are looking to assuage fears through a sustained campaign.

Is this the biggest challenge the government is facing?

It is not a challenge. It is an opportunity for us to harmonise our entire society. They need to understand it is a misconception.There are three deputy chief ministers. There are talks about more and names like Ramesh Jarkiholi are heard. But MP Renukacharya says there should be no DCM. It is for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to decide. The leadership will take a call. We abide by whatever decision is taken.

You are a Bengalurean at heart. Are you interested in Bangaluru development portfolio?

While I am interested in the development of Bengaluru, the allocation of portfolios is the discretion of the CM. We want to make Bengaluru the best possible city to live in and we are doing this under the directions of the CM.

As IT-BT minister, do you have a paperless office?

Ans: We are working on it and are excited to see it in action soon.