A melange of art forms for students, by students in Bengaluru

The event, Elysias, which took place over the weekend, held workshops on Mandala, decoupage, photography and Bollywood dance.

Published: 13th January 2020 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 04:50 AM

Prakruthi Srikanth (left), Varsha Nandakumar

By Sudeshna Dutta
BENGALURU: Taking baby steps might be the right way to pursue a passion, and it often opens doors to things that you have wanted all along. Which is what happened in case of 16-year-old Prakruthi Srikanth, whose passion for art led her to set up a two-day workshop and exhibition at Rangoli Metro Arts Centre, MG Road.

“Not all of us have the opportunity to display our artworks. I have been scouting the whole of Bengaluru for places where students can find a place to showcase their talents. It’s mostly professionals whose paintings or photographs go up on the wall, and since I am in Class 11, I thought, why not host an exhibition for art enthusiasts like me?,” says Srikanth, who studies art as a subject and aims to become a product or an interior designer.

She, along with her classmates Varsha Nandakumar, Khushi Bedi and Tulsi Fernandez, started the initiative and brought along students of different schools to participate at the event.

“When Srikanth came up with the idea, I was on board with her and started connecting with others. It was a spur-of-the-moment decision to host the exhibition as we wanted to extend a platform to other art lovers,” says Nandakumar.

The event, Elysias, which took place over the weekend, held workshops on Mandala, decoupage, photography and Bollywood dance.

Each workshop came with a fee of around `200, the proceeds of which would go to SOS Children’s Village. “I came to know about the Mandala workshop through Instagram, and I couldn’t help but join this event. I have been trying out Mandala for a couple of months now, but I thought it will be a nice experience to meet other enthusiasts. Since the workshop was open for all, I gave it a try and loved it,” says Ini Shetty, a Banashankari resident who works at an MNC.

Several paintings and photographs by students were also put up, some of which were up for sale. An inter-school dance competition was also held at the event.

Not just the youngsters, parents too were involved with their children’s initiative. “I have seen very few platforms where art is promoted. Since my daughter is interested in art, I supported her decision and tried to get her in touch with professionals who can spearhead the workshops. Her teachers were also supportive,” says Abirami Srikanth, Prakruthi’s mother.

The event was co-sponsored by Arttora, a city-based app which provides a platform for artistes to upload their content, and collaborate with others to host an event.

