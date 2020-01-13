Bangalore civic body to crack down on site violations

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The rampant misuse of civic amenity (CA) sites, approved by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), by many layouts and establishments has prompted the authority to crack down on violators. An eight-member team will submit a report on the status of such sites across the city.

CA sites are BDA lands in residential layouts which are to be used only for community purposes. Markets, post offices, gymnasiums, fair price shops and hospitals among others, are buildings permitted on a CA site. BDA secretary Vasanthi Amar told The New Indian Express that many layouts were using CA sites for other purposes. “Some have been unauthorisedly used for commercial purposes.”

M S N Babu, deputy secretary (I) at BDA, said, “A team comprising four revenue officers and four executive engineers has been set up. They are expected to submit a report on these sites within a month.”

Statistics from the deputy secretary revealed that the BDA had allotted 1,417 CA sites across the city. Of them, 180 sites have been renewed.

Notices for renewal have been issued to 65 sites. “Some people who have been given sites, have not renewed them or surrendered them. Some have not paid the fee either. This is causing us loss and hence, we decided to conduct a survey,” he added.