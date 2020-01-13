Home Cities Bengaluru

Citizens oppose lake transfer to Bengaluru civic body

They have no one on ground like the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, which has an RFO, foresters, forest guards and watchers.

Published: 13th January 2020 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Recently, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had announced the transfer of all lakes in the city, barring Bellandur, Varthur and Veerasandra, to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). However, this hasn’t gone down well with many citizens and they have created an online petition to the Chief Minister seeking transfer of all lakes to the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment. The citizens want even riverbeds, parks and urban forests to be transferred to the forest department. 

Bengaluru has over 200 lakes, of which, 169 are with BBMP. It will now take over 38 lakes, including nine that are with the forest department.

The petition stated, “The nature’s abodes such as parks, lakes, riverbeds and urban forests are safe only in the hands of the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, Government of Karnataka. The move to transfer them to BBMP will spell their extinction. BBMP may convert them into concrete jungles.”

Sanjay S, an environmentalist who started the petition, said, “The city has already lost a lot. Is BBMP really equipped to handle all the 200 lakes in the city? They have no clue about the ecology of the lakes. They are ill-equipped and do not even have enough staff. Nor do they have environmentalists or ecologists on board to design an ecologically sustainable model. They have no one on the ground like the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, which has an RFO, foresters, forest guards and watchers. And the department is also empowered to book an offence against encroachments, unlike BBMP. BBMP can make the lakes disappear.” 

Ram Prasad, founder, Friends of Lakes, said, “If the lakes are under the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, it is good. But as per the 74 amendment act of the  Constitution, lakes or water bodies come under local self-governance. Handing over the lakes to  BBMP is the right thing. But the forest department should be made the regulatory body.”

Vijay Nishanth, an environmentalist, said, “The shifting of lakes from one department to another is quite a problem. Lake experts should be consulted before such decisions are made. To ensure conservation of lakes, we need professionals who are well aware of the issues.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
B S Yediyurappa Bangalore lakes Bangalore Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp