Elderly man poisons mentally ill son at railway station in Bengaluru, attempts suicide

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 61-year-old man allegedly killed his mentally-ill son by making him drink juice laced with poison in the retiring room of the City Railway Station on Friday.

B Rajagopal, a retired employee, also drank the poison and is now battling for his life at a private hospital. Police have now booked a murder case against him. His son Radha Krishna (31) died on the way

to a hospital.

A senior officer from the City Railway police station said Rajagopal and his son came to the retiring room in the evening. There Rajagopal made his son consume juice laced with poison, and he too drank it. Staffers noticed the duo vomiting and rushed them to a nearby hospital where Krishna was declared brought dead. Later, Rajagopal was shifted to a private hospital and his condition is said to be critical, the officer said.

“Rajagopal was working in Hyderabad and he shifted to JP Nagar after retirement with his daughter, son and wife. Krishna was suffering from mental illness and Rajagopal was under depression for a few years due to his son’s health condition. So, he decided to kill Krishna and end his life,” the officer said.

Police have gathered the CCTV footage which confirmed the incident.

Rajagopal’s family told the police that he and Krishna were going to Chennai to attend a function. But, he also stopped his wife from accompanying the duo. “So, he planned the suicide bid well in advance,” the officer said.