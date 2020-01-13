Home Cities Bengaluru

Making a clean sweep with music

Troja will now be heading towards the islands for the cleanup tour, which, incidentally, also marks his maiden journey there.

Trideep

By Simran Ahuja 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever-increasing piles of garbage have forced people to get creative about ways to deal with it. Think plogging, upcycling and beyond. But this artiste has found music to be a good way to spread awareness about sustainable waste management. So much so that Trideep, or Troja as his stage name goes, also joined the #AndamanCleanupTour and even performed at Sanchez, Bengaluru, recently to promote it. 

The initiative is being organised by Something Slow, a Berlin-based collective and aims to raise awareness for a beach clean-up festival in the Andaman islands between January 23 and 27 on Neel Island. “I’ve been a close friend of the collective, so when the idea came up for a festival in the Andamans, I felt a series of events across the mainland would be the opportune way to draw everyone’s attention to our efforts and motivate the inspired to join in our collective action,” says the DJ from Kolkata, who now shuffles between Berlin and Goa. 

Troja will now be heading towards the islands for the cleanup tour, which, incidentally, also marks his maiden journey there. “The idea is to clean the beach and help out in any way to have a positive impact on the waste management issue on the island during the day and celebrate our hard work with a get-together by night,” he explains, adding that he is excited to make it there for the first time. “I can only hope that my music will be able to bring together a group of like-minded, energised individuals who are all connected by their shared interest in music and motivated to work towards building a better future,” he adds.

Having grown up in India, Troja was exposed to the country’s vast musical history, which he says had a “profound” impact on him since he was young.

His travels, later on, exposed him to different types of electronic dance music, from jungle and garage, to drum and bass and techno. “A lot of my music is based on field recordings I make through travels to the most rural parts of our country,” he reveals. 

Besides a Grade VI certificate in Violin from the Royal School of Music in London, the artiste also has a masters in International Strategy and Economics from the University of St Andrews and has even spent the last 10 years in social development.

“The impact has been a big part of my life, like music. Merging these two worlds of mine has been one of my central motivations over the last few years,” says Troja. 

