Now you can paint your own story in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Everyone has a story to tell. Unfortunately, all of us get so busy living life that we don’t take time to reflect on our own stories.

However, Bengalureans can now head to The Paint Your Story workshops which are an opportunity for people to come together, enjoy friendship and laughter, and tell their stories through colour. The worshop uses abstract art as a means of exploration, self-expression, and story-telling.

At a Paint Your Story party, participants will leave with 2-4 unique pieces of artwork that are created by them.

For each pop-up art studio, the workshop brings to a location everything needed to connect, celebrate, and collaborate through colour including easel(s), canvases, canvas boards, acrylic paint, painting tools (sponges, make-up wedges, q-tips, spatulas, hotel room keys, and other non-traditional painting items,) tarps, table cloths, plastic aprons, foam plates – all the supplies needed.Here, personal technology will be replaced with face-to-face conversation.

The workshop will be held at Studio Pepperfry - Furniture Store in Indiranagar on January 19.