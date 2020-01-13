Painting a moment in time on canvas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you’re a frequent visitor to Cubbon Park, you would have noticed the green wrought iron benches dotting around the space. During one of her visits to the park, Biju Cherayath noticed a missing panel, rendering the bench unusable, which was a thought that caused her much sadness. “One of these days, this bench will go too,” said the artist, who was then inspired to produce an art work on it, one that she displayed at Art Park on Sunday, organised in collaboration with Heritage Beku. The painting was a perfect fit at the event, which was themed around heritage. “As an artist, I can paint about this but otherwise I’m helpless. Which department do I go to ask them to change that wooden piece,” she continued.

Cherayath was one among the many artists present at the Sculpture Garden at Ravindra Kalakshetra. Each of them used different strokes, hues and tools to recreate artworks on their memories of the city, its culture, environ and more. When Mridul Chandra found out about the event, the first memory that came to mind was Cubbon Park, or “an absolute gem” in Bengaluru as she refers to it. She then set down to capture some snippets, such as the band stand at the park and some of the thick foliage it is home to, with watercolours. “If you don’t have your past, you have nothing. And heritage is crucial in telling a story about our city’s history,” added the artist.

Bengaluru’s legacy buildings always bring up names like High Court, State Central Library, the museum, etc, but Rudragaud L Indi was determined to do something different. His artwork recreated the revenue office, which is yet another heritage building. Cherayath, on the other hand, explored the theme through rock formations in the city and the walls of some of Bengaluru’s old houses, which were made with limestone and sand instead of cement. “Now we have distemper walls that are so lifeless. Those days, even the shadow of a leaf, dampness or moss looked organic and gave it a lived-in look,” she explained.

According to Naresh Narasimhan, an architect and urban designer who was also present at the event, heritage sensitivity is decreasing every day. “New commercial and IT architecture has started reshaping what people think are good buildings. While there is nothing wrong with that, we shouldn’t lose our heritage either,” he told CE. Agreed Priya Chetty-Rajagopal, a member of Heritage Beku, who was also present at the event and said that though there’s pain about losing something, an event like this helps people do what they can in the moment to preserve it.

The Art Park initiative was started five years ago by SG Vasudev, who said the main idea was to bring art closer to the public, where an interaction with its creators was less intimidating as well. “We need to be more conscious of our old history. So this edition is not about painting alone. It’s also about how artists can help in preserving our heritage,” he said.