Posing as top cop, Bengaluru man cons retiree using QR code payment method

Victim loses Rs 50,000 after fraudster contacts him through a classified ad he posted.

Published: 13th January 2020 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pretending to be none other than City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, online fraudsters cheated a senior citizen of Rs 50,000 after he posted a classified advertisement to sell a treadmill, recently. Sridhar (60), a resident of Hulimavu and a retired PSU official, filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime police in connection with the incident.

Police said that Sridhar’s friend asked him to sell the treadmill, as he was moving out of the country. Hence, Sridhar posted a classified ad to sell it for Rs 10,000.

The fraudster, who contacted him, claimed to be a senior police officer in the city. When Sridhar checked on a caller identification application, the name shown was Bhaskar Rao, IPS. 

Further, the WhatsApp display picture of the caller was also of Rao. An unsuspecting Sridhar chatted with him to seal the deal.

“The fraudster, who expressed interest in buying the treadmill, negotiated the price and agreed to pay Rs 9,500. He shared a QR code with Sridhar, asking him to scan it to get the money. When Sridhar did so, Rs 9,500 was debited from his account.

On asking, Sridhar was given a vague reason and he was sent another code. The fraudster said that he would get Rs 19,000 back.

So Sridhar went over the process again and Rs 19,000 was debited from his bank account. Using the same method, the fraudsters managed to scam Sridhar of Rs 49,999. After that, the accused switched off his phone and went incommunicado,” the police said.

Even after the offence, another person reportedly contacted Sridhar and introduced himself as a policeman. “He told Sridhar that he came to know about the fraudulent transactions and he was ready to help him. He told him that he would send him a QR code and he had to pay some money for the help.

However, Sridhar, who had realised he had already been cheated, did not entertain him,” the police said. The police have registered a case under the IT Act and are investigating the case.

