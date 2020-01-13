Home Cities Bengaluru

Slash on discount not a ‘smart’ move, rue Bengaluru metro commuters  

This is not the first time BMRCL is facing criticism for its revision on tariffs.

Published: 13th January 2020 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

metro

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Architect Lavanya Gopalaswamy, who travels to her workplace in Richmond Town every day, is one of the many Metro commuters who have raised a concern regarding the revised discount rates on Metro smart card. 

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is planning to change the discount on smart cards from 15 per cent to 5 per cent. This makes the discount on Namma Metro smart cards the least among other metropolitan cities. The new prices will be starting from January 20.

Metro has been the most preferred mode of transport for many students. Ananthu Prasad, a final-year student of master of commerce at St Joseph’s College, says it is a huge hit to his pocket money, which also includes his travel allowances. “The change might be a small one but for people like me, it is a big loss. There should at least be some kind of student discount, if not anything else,” says Prasad, who travels from Byappanahalli to MG Road every day.

Many even questioned the fact that if the discounts are so less, what is the point of owning a smart card when it’s wiser for a not-so-regular Metro user to go for the token system instead of maintaining a smart card. 

This is not the first time BMRCL is facing criticism for its revision on tariffs. The last time it faced flak was when they increased the minimum balance in smart cards from Rs 8.50 to Rs 50 in March 2019, which means, one can’t enter the platform if the minimum amount is not maintained. 

One of the major issues that commuters raise time and again is the last-mile connectivity. Sagar Dhiman, a software engineer, who recently moved to Bengaluru, adds that since Bengaluru Metro does not have connectivity to different parts of the city, people spend a lot on last-mile connectivity. Dhiman, who is originally from New Delhi, says, “In Delhi, the discounts we get on Metro smart cards are 10 per cent, because of which, people, irrespective of economic background, can afford the Metro rides. If they want to promote public transport, slashing discounts cannot be a good move.”

Discount rates

Delhi: 10 per cent
Chennai: 10 per cent on 
regular days, 50 per cent on public holidays
Kochi: 20 per cent
Kolkata: 60 per cent discount for students till Class 12; 10 per cent discount for smart card users
Bengaluru: 5 per cent

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore metro prices Bangalore metro discount Bangalore metro Bangalore BMRCL
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp