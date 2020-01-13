Slash on discount not a ‘smart’ move, rue Bengaluru metro commuters  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Architect Lavanya Gopalaswamy, who travels to her workplace in Richmond Town every day, is one of the many Metro commuters who have raised a concern regarding the revised discount rates on Metro smart card.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is planning to change the discount on smart cards from 15 per cent to 5 per cent. This makes the discount on Namma Metro smart cards the least among other metropolitan cities. The new prices will be starting from January 20.

Metro has been the most preferred mode of transport for many students. Ananthu Prasad, a final-year student of master of commerce at St Joseph’s College, says it is a huge hit to his pocket money, which also includes his travel allowances. “The change might be a small one but for people like me, it is a big loss. There should at least be some kind of student discount, if not anything else,” says Prasad, who travels from Byappanahalli to MG Road every day.

Many even questioned the fact that if the discounts are so less, what is the point of owning a smart card when it’s wiser for a not-so-regular Metro user to go for the token system instead of maintaining a smart card.

This is not the first time BMRCL is facing criticism for its revision on tariffs. The last time it faced flak was when they increased the minimum balance in smart cards from Rs 8.50 to Rs 50 in March 2019, which means, one can’t enter the platform if the minimum amount is not maintained.

One of the major issues that commuters raise time and again is the last-mile connectivity. Sagar Dhiman, a software engineer, who recently moved to Bengaluru, adds that since Bengaluru Metro does not have connectivity to different parts of the city, people spend a lot on last-mile connectivity. Dhiman, who is originally from New Delhi, says, “In Delhi, the discounts we get on Metro smart cards are 10 per cent, because of which, people, irrespective of economic background, can afford the Metro rides. If they want to promote public transport, slashing discounts cannot be a good move.”

Discount rates

Delhi: 10 per cent

Chennai: 10 per cent on

regular days, 50 per cent on public holidays

Kochi: 20 per cent

Kolkata: 60 per cent discount for students till Class 12; 10 per cent discount for smart card users

Bengaluru: 5 per cent