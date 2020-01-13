State celebrates life around us through film 'Wild Karnataka'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several Bengalureans, including expats, got a glimpse into the rich wildlife in Karnataka recently, with the screening of the 50-minute film, Wild Karnataka. Ahead of the film’s release in theatres, the British High Commission held the screening of the film for a gathering, including MP Tejasvi Surya and German Deputy Consul General Karl Ehlerding. The film is narrated by award-winning environmentalist and natural historian, David Attenborough, and highlights the behaviour and a diversity of wildlife rarely seen in one blue-chip documentary.

With this screening, Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford, British Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka and Kerala, launched the ‘Green is Great’ campaign, an India-UK joint project between Indian filmmakers and Bristol-headquartered Icon Films.

The campaign will celebrate UK-India collaboration as a joint force for good in the run-up to COP26, the UN climate change summit this year. Ahead of the screening, Pilmore-Bedford, said, “I am delighted to host the screening of this magnificently-shot film showing Karnataka’s richness in wildlife and its biodiversity. The film is also a tribute to the talent and ability of the Indian filmmakers and their UK partners, Icon Films. We are kicking off ‘Green is Great’ campaign, which will run for the whole year leading up to COP26 in Glasgow in November. It seeks to build on the existing ties between UK and India and the good work that both countries are doing to protect the environment.”

He went on to add that they are committed to working with Karnataka in areas like green finance, electric vehicles, sustainable cities and clean energy adoption. “Through previous and current ongoing engagements, the UK in Bengaluru is working with the state government on its ambition to adopt cleaner and energy efficient technologies through Pavagada solar park project, scoping studies on electric vehicles, smart grids and designing sustainable urban projects,” he said.

The crew has spent three years filming mountains, deserts, jungles and the ocean, and gained unprecedented access to some of India’s famous national parks. Amoghavarsha JS, the maker of the film, said, “It’s our responsibility to protect Karnataka’s rich biodiversity, which the documentary highlights.”