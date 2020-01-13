Home Cities Bengaluru

State celebrates life around us through film 'Wild Karnataka'

With this screening, the British Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka and Kerala, launched a green campaign, an India-UK project between Indian filmmakers and Bristol-headquartered Icon Films.

Published: 13th January 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Amoghavarsha J S (left) with Tejasvi Surya | Pic: Meghana Sastry

Amoghavarsha J S (left) with Tejasvi Surya | Pic: Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several Bengalureans, including expats, got a glimpse into the rich wildlife in Karnataka recently, with the screening of the 50-minute film, Wild Karnataka. Ahead of the film’s release in theatres, the British High Commission held the screening of the film for a gathering, including MP Tejasvi Surya and German Deputy Consul General Karl Ehlerding. The film is narrated by award-winning environmentalist and natural historian, David Attenborough, and highlights the behaviour and a diversity of wildlife rarely seen in one blue-chip documentary.

With this screening, Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford, British Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka and Kerala, launched the ‘Green is Great’ campaign, an India-UK joint project between Indian filmmakers and Bristol-headquartered Icon Films.

The campaign will celebrate UK-India collaboration as a joint force for good in the run-up to COP26, the UN climate change summit this year. Ahead of the screening, Pilmore-Bedford, said, “I am delighted to host the screening of this magnificently-shot film showing Karnataka’s richness in wildlife and its biodiversity. The film is also a tribute to the talent and ability of the Indian filmmakers and their UK partners, Icon Films. We are kicking off ‘Green is Great’ campaign, which will run for the whole year leading up to COP26 in Glasgow in November. It seeks to build on the existing ties between UK and India and the good work that both countries are doing to protect the environment.”

He went on to add that they are committed to working with Karnataka in areas like green finance, electric vehicles, sustainable cities and clean energy adoption. “Through previous and current ongoing engagements, the UK in Bengaluru is working with the state government on its ambition to adopt cleaner and energy efficient technologies through Pavagada solar park project, scoping studies on electric vehicles, smart grids and designing sustainable urban projects,” he said. 

The crew has spent three years filming mountains, deserts, jungles and the ocean, and gained unprecedented access to some of India’s famous national parks. Amoghavarsha JS, the maker of the film, said, “It’s our responsibility to protect Karnataka’s rich biodiversity, which the documentary highlights.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karl Ehlerding Wild Karnataka Green is Great
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp