Sunil Grover, a man for all seasons

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Call him Gutthi, Dr Mashhoor Gulati or just Sunil Grover, there’s no denying that this actor-comedian has made Indians roll over with laughter with his talent. But what’s the one role that he prefers? That of playing various ones, he told CE ahead of his performance in the city, adding, “As an actor, I need various roles and characters.”

Grover is known for being a part of the TV shows, Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, where he essayed these popular roles, but he never anticipated such an outpour of love from viewers. Essaying the roles was easy for him. “I’m from a small town where I saw many such people around me,” he said, adding, “Let’s say I’m lucky I’ve never been treated by someone like Gulati in my life. That’s why I’m healthy today.”

Such was the love for Grover’s characters that fans still wonder if he will make a comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show, following his exit in 2017, after a fallout with Sharma.

“I do miss being on TV, but I have also done some assignments after the show,” he said. He has wrapped up a web series, which should be out soon. “I’m playing a non-comic role, so it was an enjoyable experience.”

Grover is also making an appearance in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat and the Punjabi film, Vaisakhi List. There are a lot of differences between Bollywood and the Punjabi film industry, he says. “The former has a different scale and marketing, where audiences have to be kept in mind. Everything from the script to execution is different,” he said, adding that he has got more offers now.

Grover only had good things to say about the boom in the field of comedy. “It’s great, because we really need more humour,” he said.