Home Cities Bengaluru

Sunil Grover, a man for all seasons

Dr Mashhoor Gulati or just Sunil Grover, there’s no denying that this actor-comedian has made Indians roll over with laughter with his talent.

Published: 13th January 2020 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Sunil Grover

Bollywood actor Sunil Grover (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Call him Gutthi, Dr Mashhoor Gulati or just Sunil Grover, there’s no denying that this actor-comedian has made Indians roll over with laughter with his talent. But what’s the one role that he prefers? That of playing various ones, he told CE ahead of his performance in the city, adding, “As an actor, I need various roles and characters.” 

Grover is known for being a part of the TV shows, Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, where he essayed these popular roles, but he never anticipated such an outpour of love from viewers. Essaying the roles was easy for him. “I’m from a small town where I saw many such people around me,” he said, adding, “Let’s say I’m lucky I’ve never been treated by someone like Gulati in my life. That’s why I’m healthy today.”

Such was the love for Grover’s characters that fans still wonder if he will make a comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show, following his exit in 2017, after a fallout with Sharma.

“I do miss being on TV, but I have also done some assignments after the show,” he said. He has wrapped up a web series, which should be out soon. “I’m playing a non-comic role, so it was an enjoyable experience.”

Grover is also making an appearance in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat and the Punjabi film, Vaisakhi List. There are a lot of differences between Bollywood and the Punjabi film industry, he says. “The former has a different scale and marketing, where audiences have to be kept in mind. Everything from the script to execution is different,” he said, adding that he has got more offers now. 

Grover only had good things to say about the boom in the field of comedy. “It’s great, because we really need more humour,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mashhoor Gulati Sunil Grover
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp