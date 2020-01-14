Home Cities Bengaluru

169 pubs, bars, restaurants operating illegally

According to the affidavit, BBMP issued notices to shut down bars, pubs and restaurants operating illegally and that action would be taken against every such unit.

Published: 14th January 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) told the Karnataka High Court on Monday that as per a BBMP survey conducted, 169 pubs, bars and restaurants in the city were operating illegally without authorisation, license or permission in eight zones. 

Chief health officer of BBMP Public Health Department Vijeyendra filed an affidavit before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar regarding the action taken against such illegal establishments. 

The affidavit was filed after conducting a fresh zone-wise/division-wise survey by the health officers on December 30 last year.  

This affidavit was filed in response to directions issued by the bench in relation to a PIL filed by the Defence Colony Residents’ Welfare Association about the noise caused by pubs and restaurants in Indiranagar and surrounding areas. 

According to the affidavit, BBMP issued notices to shut down bars, pubs and restaurants operating illegally and that action would be taken against every such unit.

“As the reply filed by them, in response to the notice is to be considered, further time is needed to file the report regarding the action taken against such violations. The present affidavit is filed based on the information given by the health officers working in eight sub-divisions”, the chief health officer said in the affidavit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Bengaluru pubs
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp