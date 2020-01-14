169 pubs, bars, restaurants operating illegally

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) told the Karnataka High Court on Monday that as per a BBMP survey conducted, 169 pubs, bars and restaurants in the city were operating illegally without authorisation, license or permission in eight zones.

Chief health officer of BBMP Public Health Department Vijeyendra filed an affidavit before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar regarding the action taken against such illegal establishments.

The affidavit was filed after conducting a fresh zone-wise/division-wise survey by the health officers on December 30 last year.

This affidavit was filed in response to directions issued by the bench in relation to a PIL filed by the Defence Colony Residents’ Welfare Association about the noise caused by pubs and restaurants in Indiranagar and surrounding areas.

According to the affidavit, BBMP issued notices to shut down bars, pubs and restaurants operating illegally and that action would be taken against every such unit.

“As the reply filed by them, in response to the notice is to be considered, further time is needed to file the report regarding the action taken against such violations. The present affidavit is filed based on the information given by the health officers working in eight sub-divisions”, the chief health officer said in the affidavit.