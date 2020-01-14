A matter of ‘bell’ief

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When you enter Aslam Gafoor’s house, the first thing you notice is bells – on six shelves by the side of the door, more on the other side, next to the TV unit, in the balcony, and even the kitchen. Just as we soak in the hospitality professional’s hobby, he points to a small cabinet next to the door, home to different keys, and sure enough, his car key chain is also a bell. India, The Netherlands, Cambodia, USA, Japan, Malayasia, France, Switzerland, Vatican, Italy, Maldives, Portugal, Australia... name a place and it’s likely Gafoor has a bell from that country in his collection. “Putting a number to them is difficult, sometimes I lose track of the bells I have,” he says. “But let’s say I have about 300 of them.”

Gafoor’s work – he was part of RCI’s business development team – involved a fair amount of travel to the head office in London in the mid ’90s. A travel enthusiast, he often extended his trip by a few days to explore surrounding areas, when one such trip took him to Switzerland. “I saw the bell that featured in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. My now wife, Michelle, and I watched the movie together so I bought two replicas of the bells and gave her one. I thought I’d get the pair back after marrying her,” Gafoor recalls with a laugh. Next came bells from Himachal Pradesh and before he knew it, Gafoor had 10 bells in a span of eight months. “If you’re not looking for it, you will never spot a bell. But if it is at the top of your mind, you will find them everywhere,” he says.

The collection grew over time. Bells of different sizes (the smallest, a Swarovski one, is the size of a thimble), material (glass, ceramic, paper mache, wood, wicker) and sounds (one close to the sound of a telephone) now adorn every corner of his house, each chiming loud with a fun story behind its acquisition. A cow bell resonates with memories of when Gafoor heard the sound from a distance in Coorg, and then got the bell from the cowherd. The Lladro bell came from a New York Jewish thrift shop for $7, whereas another came from outside a small eatery in Ahmedabad. “I’m an easy person to buy gifts for. People just have to get me bells,” says Gafoor, who also cleans the collection every 3-4 months.

The collection isn’t limited to bells alone. Stamps, bottles, and even a painting... anything that carries the image gets a coveted spot in his collection. And there’s no stopping the man. Next up on the agenda is finding a way to document the collection, and a simultaneous search for the ultimate bell on his bucket list: A Swarovski one, which retailed for `6,500 during the initial days of his collection. “Since that was too steep for me, I had to let it go at that time,” he says. “When I went back for it later, it was gone. Now I wouldn’t mind paying `10,000 if I manage to find it.” Here’s wishing him ‘bell’.

