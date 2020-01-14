Home Cities Bengaluru

Baking the Vinci code

The competition required Chandawarkar to prepare a tart, chocolate cake, sugar showpiece, dessert in a glass, mini pastries finger ring, over two days.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Baking is an art, they say. Turned out true for Tanvi Chandawarkar, junior sous chef, ITC Gardenia, who recently participated in the Pastry Queen India, the theme of which was based on ‘The Genius of Leonardo Da Vinci’. 

Twenty-six-year-old Chandawarkar bagged the title of Pastry Queen India at the third edition of Pastry Queen competition, organised by Hammer Publishers, and is now getting ready to participate in the finals to be held in Rimini, Italy, in January 2021. 

Having signed up for the competition with only two months to go, Chandawarkar, head chocolatier at Fabelle, had to think on her feet, considering it’s a competition that participants prepare for up to a year. “I started researching about Vinci, and came across seven of his unpublished books that were discovered after his death. Most of my works were based on three of his notebooks or codices,” she says, adding that she also gave the judges the books on which her ideas were based.

The competition required Chandawarkar to prepare a tart, chocolate cake, sugar showpiece, dessert in a glass, mini pastries finger ring, over two days. “I was a bit nervous especially, since this was the first competition I was going to be taking part after college. But I decided to keep calm and not worry about what others around me were doing. I had practised every dessert three-four times,” says Chandawarkar, whose mentor, her husband, Aldrich Kanchan, pastry chef at ITC Gardenia, will also be accompanying her for the finals. “For two months, the only subject we discussed was how to prepare for the competition. I’ve just received the rule book, and this time, although the theme is the same, there’s more to prepare in the same time frame,” she says.        

For instance, the lemon tart, which she called The ‘Golden Ratio’ was inspired by Da Vinci’s popular diagram, the Vitruvian Man, while the chocolate cake was based on the design concepts of ball bearing and clocks. “I designed the cake in such a way that half the cake was shaped like a ball bearing and the other like a clock,” she says, adding that for the upcoming competition, she plans to retain some of the concepts, while she is yet to brainstorm others.   

Inspired by themes from three of leonardo’s codices

Dessert in a glass: Codex on the Flight of birds
Tart: Human anatomy from Codex Madrid
Chocolate Cake: Mechanics from Codex Madrid
Mini pastry finger ring: Sacred Geometry from Codex Atlanticus

