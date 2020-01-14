Home Cities Bengaluru

Cooperative bank cancels meet with its customers

As the bank’s staffers were not addressing their concerns, the customers were left more worried. 

Published: 14th January 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hundreds of anxious depositors gathered in front of Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamita (SGRSBN) near Nettakallappa Circle on Monday, following the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) curb on withdrawals from the cooperative bank.

The RBI had restricted withdrawals only up to Rs 35,000 to account holders of the bank, which has left over 20,000 account holders of the bank worried. 

Meanwhile, the bank, which had arranged a meeting with its customers to address their issues on Monday evening, reportedly cancelled the same telling them that they would hold a meeting with RBI officials on Tuesday and another will be held on Sunday. They reportedly assured the account holders that they would request RBI officials to modify the order. 

It is said that the RBI put restrictions after the bank’s financial position was found in a negative trend and the direction will be in force for the next six months. As per the direction, the bank restricted from granting or renewing any loans and advances, making any investment and incurring any liability.

