Gang attacks woman with acid-like chemical

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she was attacked with an acid-like chemical by a gang of real estate agents who were trying to force her family to sell their land at KR Puram.Police on Monday said the victim, Parvathi (name changed), escaped with minor injuries as the chemical was not the deadly sulphuric acid, but something else less strong.

However, the police and forensic experts are verifying what substance was used in the attack which took place on January 7.The accused have been identified as Ravi, Raghu, Kabalan, Munireddy, Ashirvadam, Sachin, Rahul and Kumareshan, all are residents of Seegehalli. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Parvathi alleged in her complaint that the real estate agents, originally hailing from Kolar, had approached her family trying to force it to sell its 1.6 acres of land at Ballappa Layout in KR Puram, a senior police officer said. The gang had also demanded that the family vacate its house.

Ashirvadam, the prime accused, reportedly brought some policemen with him three years ago and threatened the family. Since the family refused to sell its land, they targeted the woman. Parvathi’s husband (name withheld) told The New Indian Express that the gang had approached her a few days ago and threatened her that they would pour acid on her.

“She had come back home crying. I was supposed to approach the police then to file a case, but I was too busy with my water supply business”, he said. “Around 12 noon on January 7, Ravi and Kumareshan came on a bike and poured the chemical on my wife when she was walking near home. The neighbours who witnessed the attack rushed to help her and covered her arms and chest with cloths. She was taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to a private hospital, where she is recovering,” he said.KR Puram police, who have registered a case, are analysing CCTV footage to verify the facts. Efforts are on to nab the accused, the police officer said. “We have traced the bike used by the duo who poured the chemical on her and are tracking the accused,” he said.

PREVIOUS INCIDENTS

February 2019: A man poured acid on his wife after she refused to give him money at Annapurneshwari Nagar near Nagarabavi. The family hails from West Bengal. The accused, Chiranjith Biswas, was arrested two days after the incident

December 2019: Police arrested two men for pouring acid on a woman conductor of a BMTC bus near Peenya. One of the two accused, Arun Naik who is also a BMTC conductor, had a crush on the woman, planned the attack with Kumar Naik, the other accused