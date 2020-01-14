Home Cities Bengaluru

HC asks DG&IGP to file affidavit on noise rules

The cases registered on complaints of violation of Noise Pollution Rules will not result in acquittal, the bench said. 

Published: 14th January 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that there is a great deal of reluctance on the part of the state government to implement the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, the Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) to file a personal affidavit on procurement of noise measuring equipment for police stations across the state. 
A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangounda also directed the DG&IGP to go through several directions issued by the court on implementation of the rules before filing an affidavit by February 14.   

Hearing public interest litigation filed by the Defence Colony Residents Welfare Association over noise pollution and nuisance created by pubs and restaurants in Indiranagar and surrounding areas, the bench said Karnataka has not procured even a single noise measuring equipment for 19 years though the rules were framed in 2000. 

Noting that there is complete defiance of the orders of the court with regard to the implementation of the Noise Pollution Rules, the bench directed the Advocate General or Additional Advocate General to assist the court on February 14, the next date of hearing. 

The bench said though equipment are available with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, these cannot be made available if complaints of noise pollution are received over phone after the board’s office hours. Therefore, the cases registered on complaints of violation of Noise Pollution Rules will not result in acquittal, the bench said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp