HC asks DG&IGP to file affidavit on noise rules

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that there is a great deal of reluctance on the part of the state government to implement the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, the Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) to file a personal affidavit on procurement of noise measuring equipment for police stations across the state.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangounda also directed the DG&IGP to go through several directions issued by the court on implementation of the rules before filing an affidavit by February 14.

Hearing public interest litigation filed by the Defence Colony Residents Welfare Association over noise pollution and nuisance created by pubs and restaurants in Indiranagar and surrounding areas, the bench said Karnataka has not procured even a single noise measuring equipment for 19 years though the rules were framed in 2000.

Noting that there is complete defiance of the orders of the court with regard to the implementation of the Noise Pollution Rules, the bench directed the Advocate General or Additional Advocate General to assist the court on February 14, the next date of hearing.

The bench said though equipment are available with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, these cannot be made available if complaints of noise pollution are received over phone after the board’s office hours. Therefore, the cases registered on complaints of violation of Noise Pollution Rules will not result in acquittal, the bench said.