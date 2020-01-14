Locals against transfer of lake to company for revival

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Local residents met officials of the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA) to raise their objection to the transfer of Doddakalasandra lake to a private company for development and rejuvenation.

A recent study conducted by NGO Action Aid showed that the lake is rich in biodiversity with 354 trees of 43 species, 38 butterfly species, 42 species of plants and 79 bird species.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) had announced Rs 5 crore for the rejuvenation of the lake. The residents claimed that the KTCDA has decided to hand over the lake to the Prestige group for Rs 1.3 crore and accused the latter of being one of the reasons for the “worsening condition” of the water body.

“They are behind the continuous flow of sewage from a private apartment complex for the past two years. They made an illegal attempt to create a channel to flow the sewage directly to the lake. How can the lake be handed over to them?” said Raghavendra B Pacchapur of People’s Campaign for Right to Water. However, KTCDA director Shiva Swamy said no MoU has been signed with the Prestige Group for the rejuvenation and development of the lake.

He said it is a CSR initiative and the group will take up the work. He also said the objection will be conveyed to the chief minister.But the residents did not seem happy with the response. “We asked the official to visit our lake and see how we have maintained it. We did not get a proper response, nor have we got the assurance that the lake will not be handed to the group. If BBMP remains the custodian of the lake, we can approach it in case of any issue, but with a private company, it gets difficult,” added Pacchapur.

The residents said they will not allow the handover.