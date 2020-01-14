Our programmes are different from other B-schools: IIMB director

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The manner in which programmes at IIMs are designed, delivered and handled impart a tremendous sense of confidence to students, said Prof G Raghuram, director, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB).Students are encouraged to challenge one another, both inside and outside the classroom, he added.

He was responding to a question on what differentiates IIM graduates from their peers in non-IIM business schools, during an interaction with students at the ‘One Day at IIMB’ programme. The event, which is in its 8th edition, was organised by Vikasana, the social impact club of the students. It saw 100 participants from across India, getting a glimpse of the life of MBA students at IIMB.

Raghuram pointed out that IIMs in India used “non-traditional methods of teaching, case studies, that gave students in the institutes a better understanding of the business context.”

Sourav Mukherji, faculty member from the Organizational Behavior and Human Resources Management, who addressed on managerial problem solving, said, “No solution is a silver bullet. One must constantly weigh the risks involved in every decision.”