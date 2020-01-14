Home Cities Bengaluru

Our programmes are different from other B-schools: IIMB director

The event, which is in its 8th edition, was organised by Vikasana, the social impact club of the students.

Published: 14th January 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The manner in which programmes at IIMs are designed, delivered and handled impart a tremendous sense of confidence to students, said Prof G Raghuram, director, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB).Students are encouraged to challenge one another, both inside and outside the classroom, he added.

He was responding to a question on what differentiates IIM graduates from their peers in non-IIM business schools, during an interaction with students at the ‘One Day at IIMB’ programme. The event, which is in its 8th edition, was organised by Vikasana, the social impact club of the students. It saw 100 participants from across India, getting a glimpse of the life of MBA students at IIMB.

Raghuram pointed out that IIMs in India used “non-traditional methods of teaching, case studies, that gave students in the institutes a better understanding of the business context.”

Sourav Mukherji, faculty member from the Organizational Behavior and Human Resources Management, who addressed on managerial problem solving, said, “No solution is a silver bullet. One must constantly weigh the risks involved in every decision.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIM Bangalore
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp