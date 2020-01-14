Pleat perfect: Sankranti in six yards of elegance  

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Makar Sankranti in Karnataka, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Gujarat or Bhogali Bihu in Assam... call it what you want but across the country, the festival resonates the year’s first harvest. Apart from festive rituals and special food items, it is also a good time for women to get their ethnic fashion game rolling.

In Karnataka, Sankranti is not just about getting the ellu bella recipe right, it is also about getting perfect silk sarees. “Usually after Diwali, there is a drop in the sale of sarees. During Sankranti, it picks up again.” says GS Srinivas, owner of Smriti Silks in Jayanagar. It does not matter which age group you belong to, the first pick is always the traditional silk saree. “We specialise in silk sarees, and our Kanchipuram ones see the biggest sale. Then come Banarasi sarees and others. Mysore silk has got its own niche which are bought by specific loyalists,” says Srinivas, who says the price of silk sarees starts from Rs 3,000 and goes up to more than Rs 1 lakh.

In the days of online shopping, does it affect offline sales during the festival season? No way, says Prasanna, store manager of Vijaylakshmi Silk, MG Road. “Silk sarees are very personal to people. They want to touch and feel the saree before picking it up. There is so much that goes into silk sarees – thread work, motifs, length of the saree and the dye used. Women like checking every little aspect before they pick their saree,” he says.

If you are the experimental type, fashion stylist and blogger Divya Maben suggests that you don’t have to go shopping to be a part of the festivities. “You can always pick a saree out of your grandma’s closet and still look awesome. All you have to do is be creative with the blouse you want to pair it with,” she adds. Blouses with turtle necks, halter cuts, razor back, and more can bring in that oomph factor even if you are draped in an age-old saree. Maben also mentions that you can also go ethnic by going for sustainable options. “Nowadays, most of us work on the days of the festivals. Silk could sometimes become uncomfortable. You can still rock the ethnic look in a linen saree but don’t forget to accessorise with some fresh jasmine flower,” says Maben.

Though online shopping is a rage now, women still visit their favourite shops to pick up something new for the festival