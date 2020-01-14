Home Cities Bengaluru

Railway forums ask MPs to approve other projects

In recent times, small investments like automatic signalling has resulted in the addition of a few new services during peak time.

Published: 14th January 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

indian railways

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Owing to the delay in the completion of the Suburban Rail project for the city, railway activist groups written to the four MPs in Bengaluru asking them to take steps to get a few crucial minor projects included in the railway budget to help in decongest the city’s traffic. 

Praja RAAG, Citizens for Bengaluru and Karnataka Railway Vedike wrote to D V Sadananda Gowda (Bengaluru North), P C Mohan (Bengaluru Central), Tejasvi Surya (Bengaluru South) and D K Suresh (Bengaluru Rural) on Monday.   They asked the MPs to ensure three key projects are approved by the Railway Board, which were included in the Pink Book (book detailing projects with funds sanctioned) for the Union Budget 2020-21. “These projects will enable railways to provide a good number of Suburban Rail services immediately, including the running of MEMU electric trains to the airport in the future,” they groups said. 

The projects cited are: Automatic signalling works in the city at Rs 250 crore which includes Bengaluru-Bidadi,Bengaluru-Chikkabanavar, Yeswanthpur-Doddaballapura, Whitefield-Bangarpet and Baiyappanahalli-Hosur; electrification of the 30-km stretch from Yelahanka-Devanahalli at Rs 40 Crore and a second terminal at Yeswanthpur railway station at Rs 130 crore. It also reiterated the need to pay urgent attention to the Suburban Rail project. 

In recent times, small investments like automatic signalling has resulted in the addition of a few new services during peak time and more importantly, it helped trains run on time Letter to MPs

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp