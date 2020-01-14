Railway forums ask MPs to approve other projects

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Owing to the delay in the completion of the Suburban Rail project for the city, railway activist groups written to the four MPs in Bengaluru asking them to take steps to get a few crucial minor projects included in the railway budget to help in decongest the city’s traffic.

Praja RAAG, Citizens for Bengaluru and Karnataka Railway Vedike wrote to D V Sadananda Gowda (Bengaluru North), P C Mohan (Bengaluru Central), Tejasvi Surya (Bengaluru South) and D K Suresh (Bengaluru Rural) on Monday. They asked the MPs to ensure three key projects are approved by the Railway Board, which were included in the Pink Book (book detailing projects with funds sanctioned) for the Union Budget 2020-21. “These projects will enable railways to provide a good number of Suburban Rail services immediately, including the running of MEMU electric trains to the airport in the future,” they groups said.

The projects cited are: Automatic signalling works in the city at Rs 250 crore which includes Bengaluru-Bidadi,Bengaluru-Chikkabanavar, Yeswanthpur-Doddaballapura, Whitefield-Bangarpet and Baiyappanahalli-Hosur; electrification of the 30-km stretch from Yelahanka-Devanahalli at Rs 40 Crore and a second terminal at Yeswanthpur railway station at Rs 130 crore. It also reiterated the need to pay urgent attention to the Suburban Rail project.

In recent times, small investments like automatic signalling has resulted in the addition of a few new services during peak time and more importantly, it helped trains run on time Letter to MPs