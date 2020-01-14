Home Cities Bengaluru

Ultras’ arrest exposes their southern network

Basha is a bus driver and he had reportedly given the information on the three to the TN police.

By Bala Chauhan
BENGALURU: The arrest of four ultras—Mohammed Haneef Khan (29), Imran Khan (32) Mohammed Zaid (24) last week, and Eijaz Basha on Sunday, by the Tamil Nadu (TN) police from Bengaluru has exposed a ‘network of extremists in TN, Karnataka and Kerala, which is inspired by  proscribed terror organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and Al Umma,’ said an officer on condition of anonymity.

Initial investigations have revealed that they are known to the killers of Hindu Munnani general secretary Suresh Kumar who was shot dead in Ambattur in TN in June 2014. “They are also known to Abdul Shameem (25), the alleged assailant of Kumar and the Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) Wilson of Marthandam in Tamil Nadu,” the officer added.

Wilson was shot dead from point blank range by Shameem and Thoufeeq Yusuf (27) from TN on January 8 at Padathalamoodu check post in Kanyakumari. The duo was arrested last weekend from Kerala. “The four arrested in Bengaluru belong to the same module as Shameem, Thoufeeq and three extremists haja Moideen (52), Syed Ali Navas (32) and Abdul Samad (28), who were arrested from Delhi on January 9. The four were using Bengaluru as a shelter and recruitment centre.

This module, which had been recruited in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu by someone overseas, has travelled from TN, Kerala and Karnataka to West Bengal. Moideen, Navas and Samad had gone up to the Nepal border from where they were planning to enter Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, when they were arrested,” the officer added. Police and central intelligence agencies are investigating the case. 

“The role of the fugitive leader of Al Umma — Abu Baqr Siddique — cannot be ruled out in the module,” he said. The Bengaluru city police have registered an FIR against Haneef, Imran Zaid and some other unknown persons at the Suddagunte Palya police station under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and Sections 121 (waging war against the country) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The three were arrested last week from Gurappanpalya, and on Sunday, Basha was arrested from Kalasipalyam for his alleged links with the three fundamentalists. Basha is a bus driver and he had reportedly given the information on the three to the TN police.

