Vulture mascot for bird fest

BENGALURU: The picturesque Nandi Hills is getting ready for a Bird Festival 2020 from January 17-19 with long billed vulture as the mascot. 

This is the sixth edition of the Bird Festival with Ranganathittu, Dandeli, Ballari, Mangaluru and Bidar hosting the previous ones.

As many as 65 people have enrolled for the Bird Festival organised by the Forest Department, Karnataka Eco Tourism Development Board and the Jungle Lodges and Resorts.

Board general manager Ramesh B R said, “Earlier, there were many vultures at Nandi Hills, but now it is hard to find them. Vultures are an important part of the ecosystem. Without them, we’ll be amid foul-smelling carcasses which would cause diseases. As the vulture is becoming an endangered species, we want to create awareness on its conservation”.

Karnataka is home to 500 species of birds among which Nandi Hills sees more than 200 species like Eurasian blackbird, pied thrush, Indian blue robin, black baza, blue-headed rock thrush and white-throated ground thrush. 

Ramesh said 150 species of birds were spotted during the Bidar edition of the festival and they are now expecting a better number at Nandi Hills.

Many naturalists and experts on birds will take part in the Bird Festival. They will carry out bird watching in groups. Some of the events lined up during the festival are ‘Vulture conservation - issues and initiatives, ‘Conservation breeding programme for vultures’, ‘Saving Asia’s vulture from extinction’, ‘Conservation of spot billed pelican at Kokkarebellur community reserve’, ‘Systematic study of birds across the state’ and ‘Trends in illegal wildlife trade -Focus on birds’.

